Memorial Day weekend is upon us. This is the day we honor those who died wearing the uniform of our country. This holiday is for our “Gold Star” families. A “Gold Star” refers to a small service flag that was invented and approved by the Department of Defense during World War I. The rectangular flag with a white field and a red border with up to five blue stars in the field signifies family members in the military. I have one with three blue stars for my son and daughter and son-in-law who are in the military. When a “Gold Star” is displayed instead of a blue one, that signifies a family member who died in the line of duty.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO