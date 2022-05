NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky told residents to be aware of donation scams. In the wake of the very public tragedies such as the mass shootings in Texas and New York, many people worldwide are looking for ways to help those communities. The BBB said the best solution is usually by contributing to fundraisers; however, scammers use such times to take advantage of kind-hearted individuals.

