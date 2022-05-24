Harbor Springs gets 1-0 win over St. Francis before entering districts

MIDLAND -- The Traverse City United co-op is moving on to the regional finals in the lacrosse postseason. After getting a win over Grand Blanc 21-6 in the semifinals on Friday night the United have locked up a spot in next week's regional final. The Division 1 regional title match...
TRAVERSE CITY -- The Traverse City Pit Spitters are back in northern Michigan and are looking to defend their two-straight Northwoods League Championships here in the 2022 summer season. Rosters reported to Traverse City on Friday to get ready to start the season with a four game road trip beginning...
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Manistee County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a drowning incident on Bear Lake within the village of Bear Lake. The drowning occurred on May 29 at 5:02 p.m., police say. The incident involved at 20-year-old male that was swimming off of a boat...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WBPN/WGTU) -- This weekend, thousands of runners will be celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the Bayshore Marathon. The Saturday event will be even more special for many, after two-years without the event being held in-person. Each of the athletes pay an entry fee for their chance...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Fair season in Northern Michigan is kicking off in June. Many usually include poultry competitions, but there is currently a ban on poultry and waterfowl exhibitions because of the avian flu. "As of now, the ban could be lifted as early as June 11, but...
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- US-131 near Kemp Road outside of Petoskey is closed after a crash, according to Michigan State Police. It happened Friday around 1:30 p.m. Police said the highway is expected to be shut down for several hours. Detours have been made available. Police say a southbound...
MECOSTA COUNTY -- The Mecosta County Sherriff's Department is reporting three children under the age of ten and one adult woman were killed on Friday. Deputies were called to a home around 2:30 in the afternoon after reports of a man with a gun and shots being fired. When they...
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police are asking the public to be aware of a possible scam in the Emmet County area. State Police say a family is begging for money at local gas stations, saying they need money for gasoline and to feed their children. They offer fake jewelry in return for cash donations.
ALCONA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- District Health Department No. 2 was notified of a bat confirmed to have been infected with rabies in Alcona County this week. Public health officials want to remind residents and visitors how to reduce their exposure to rabies and what to do if you think you were exposed.
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manton man has been arrested and charged for alleged delivery of methamphetamine, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers with the MSP Cadillac Post say they stopped a vehicle on Crippen Street in Cadillac for an equipment violation, on Thursday, May 26 at 1:05 a.m.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two 17-year-olds have been arrested and charged in connection with multiple home invasions in the Interlochen area over the past two months, according to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office. One of the suspects was caught leaving the scene of a home invasion, police say....
