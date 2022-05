NEW YORK - Three grizzly bears are settling into their new home in Central Park after making the move from the Bronx. The three female bears — Treena and siblings Amber and Luna — had lived at the Bronx Zoo since becoming orphaned in Montana in 2013, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society. Then earlier this month, the bears were transferred to the Central Park Zoo, where they are now on display.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO