ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Organization heads to Central Texas in hopes of finding missing man

fox7austin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It's out of character for him to just disappear. He's very...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Activist confronts Ted Cruz in Houston restaurant following NRA convention

HOUSTON, Texas - Texas Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz was confronted by gun-reform activists at a Houston restaurant on May 27 just hours after he spoke at the NRA convention. The activists were with the organization Indivisible Houston, which says on its website that it "advocates for government of, by,...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy