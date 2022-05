The Boston Celtics are in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010 after finishing off the Miami Heat with a 100-96 win in Sunday night's Game 7 at FTX Arena. Boston will take on the Golden State Warriors, who have represented the Western Conference in six of the last eight NBA Finals. The Warriors won their Western Conference Finals series vs. the Dallas Mavericks in five games. They'll have home-court advantage in the Finals as they had a better regular-season record (53-29) than the Celtics (51-31).

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO