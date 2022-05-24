Heat equal NBA futility mark in abysmal first half vs. Celtics

The Heat went ice-cold.

Entering their Game 4 matchup at TD Garden with the Celtics up 2-1 in the series, the Heat struggled through a historically bad first half before entering the break down 57-33 during the team’s 102-82 loss Monday night .

The 33 points scored tied for the lowest Miami has scored in any half this season, sharing the dishonor with the first half of their 95-78 loss on November 4. The Celtics’ suffocating defense was also the culprit for that no-show.

Jimmy Butler shoots during the first half. NBAE via Getty Images

Coupled with their season-worst half, the Heat did not make a field goal until 3:22 left in the first quarter, the longest without a field goal to start any playoff game over the last 25 years.

With Tyler Herro injured, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo struggled to make up for the lack of his scoring prowess. The duo combined for just 6 points on 3-9 shooting. Jimmy Butler shot a paltry 3-14 from the field for six points.

Jayson Tatum’s 24 first-half points powered the Celtics’ offense.