Kentucky woman admits to killing newborn by throwing him off balcony

By David Propper
New York Post
 6 days ago

A Kentucky woman admitted to killing her newborn baby by throwing him off a second-story railing in 2018, according to local reports.

Amber Bowling pleaded guilty to the murder of her baby boy during a court appearance Monday, TV station LEX 18 reported.

Kentucky state police said Bowling, 21 at the time, gave birth to a boy in December 2018, according to LEX 18. Bowling placed the crying infant into a trash bag and threw the bag over a second-story banister of a Clay County apartment complex, according to the station.

The baby was killed just a few hours after his mother gave birth to him, officials said at the time.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Kentucky State Police Trooper Lloyd Cochran told LEX 18 before an arrest was made. “Baffles your mind thinking about who could have done this and why.”

State police officials said back in 2018 officers received a call about a newborn baby that was found dead inside a trash bag on the front porch of a residence. A day after the discovery, Bowling was charged with murder.

Bowling’s arrest citation said the infant suffered a cranial fracture, broken ribs and bleeding from the brain.

Her sentencing is June 27. The recommended sentence is 40 years, LEX 18 reported.

