ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

I-League: Rajasthan United star Bhaskar Roy admits that East Bengal & Mohammedan are interested in signing him

By Arjun Singh Devgan
90min
90min
 6 days ago

I-League: Rajasthan United star Bhaskar Roy admits that East Bengal & Mohammedan are interested in...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bhaskar Roy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I League#East Bengal Mohammedan#Super League#Isl#The I League#Sportskeeda#Xi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

567
Followers
4K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy