ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northglenn, CO

The parade never passed by Broadway dancer Gene GeBauer

By John Moore, The Denver Gazette Senior Arts Journalist
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYJjU_0fo5a3v600
Gene GeBauer, second from left, performing with Carol Channing in the original Broadway company of 'Hello, Dolly!' in 1964. Courtesy GeBauer family

Northglenn hoofer Gene GeBauer, who performed in six Broadway musicals, never lost a step. He not only taught dance lessons well into his 80s … he took dance lessons well into his 80s.

GeBauer led classes right up to the pandemic shutdown, said his wife, Judy, “because it was a pleasure for him to get up on his feet, put his tap shoes on and make noise.” And he took masters classes every chance he could, added his daughter, Amber Bryant, “because he just couldn’t stand still.”

Seriously, it didn’t take much to get GeBauer to get up and dance. And what really tickled his toes, Bryant said, was the sophomoric 1990s animated TV show “Beavis and Butthead,” about two lowbrow teenage slackers who were known to twerk.

“My dad would laugh raucously whenever that show came on, and he would get up and join them,” Bryant said with a laugh. “My mom just hated it.”

GeBauer performed on Broadway alongside Carol Channing, Ginger Rogers, Martha Raye and Betty Grable … and those were just some of his Dollys in the 1964 blockbuster “Hello, Dolly!” He also high-stepped with Carol Burnett and Julie Andrews in classics like “Once Upon a Mattress,” “Camelot” and the controversial “Oh! Calcutta!

GeBauer died of lung disease on May 1, putting a coda to a life that was ever en pointe … and on point. He was 87.

He was born in Nebraska on June 28, 1934, to Harry and Audrey GeBauer, who raised him in Oregon. The family didn’t have much growing up, and that informed Gene’s lifelong work ethic. “If my father ever stole something as a kid, it would only be because he was legitimately hungry,” said Bryant. As an adult, she added, “No reason was a good reason to take off from work.”

When young Gene developed a heart condition that restricted him to bed for a year at age 11, his doctor encouraged him to then find a physical activity. GeBauer began taking ballet classes, which led to a lifetime of pivots from jazz to modern to other kinds of dance. He later credited starting his life as a dancer in sickness for his enduring longevity 75 years later.

“When I committed to dance as a young man, I really worked hard,” GeBauer told me in a 2018 interview. “Maybe I just built my body up so well that it hasn’t deteriorated.”

GeBauer did not move to New York until 1960 when he was already 24, but quickly made his Broadway debut in “Once Upon a Mattress,” which made Burnett a star. When he was cast in the original 1964 Broadway company of “Hello, Dolly!” he was already the ripe old dance age of 30.

He was one of the very first dancers chosen by legendary Director Gower Champion to be in that famed ensemble. “That was a thrill for me,” GeBauer said in that 2018 interview, when the 55th anniversary “Hello, Dolly!” national tour starring Betty Buckley was visiting Denver. “For some reason, Gower picked me out immediately. I was standing there watching all the other dancers audition, and he just told me he wanted me in the show, right there in front of everyone.” Champion later told GeBauer he liked that he was tall and had strong facial features that made him stand out from the crowd.

GeBauer had been convinced the show would be a bomb – until someone got hold of the glowing review from The New York Times at the opening-night party. “Hello Dolly!” went on to become the longest-running musical in Broadway history for its time.

GeBauer was one of the dancers who originated what is now considered one of the biggest ensemble showstoppers in Broadway history: The madcap “The Waiters’ Gallop.” It’s an extended, athletic dance that requires the waiters to perform complex acrobatic movements at lightning speed as they rush to prepare to say “hello” to Dolly Levi at their restaurant.

“Gower had us doing some really tough stuff,” GeBauer said. “We had to leap up into the air with our feet folded underneath us, and then land in a squatted position. And from that squatted position, we had to jump right back up 4 feet into the air again.

“Cripes!” GeBauer added with a laugh.

He stayed with the show until 1967, when remarkably forward-thinking producer David Merrick replaced the entire cast with African-American actors led by Pearl Bailey and Cab Calloway. GeBauer didn’t mind. He had landed wrong during one performance and suffered a back injury that bothered him – but never stopped him – for the rest of his life.

“You don’t get four years of employment on Broadway very often,” said GeBauer, who was ready to enter what he called “the actor phase” of his career. He was nearly 40 when he was cast in “Sugar,” the stage adaptation of the classic film “Some Like it Hot.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6NRs_0fo5a3v600
Gene GeBauer, far right, with Julie Andrews in Broadway's 'Camelot.' Courtsey GeBauer family

He was 42 when he met a serious actor named Judy Hink at a Buddhist meeting Gene was hosting at his New York apartment in 1976. The connection was quick, and deep. “There was just something about Gene that was so steady and reliable and mature,” Judy said. “I also liked that he had a good sense of humor and was very spiritual in his Buddhist practice.”

They married that same year and in 1981 they welcomed the newcomer who would become Gene’s dance partner for life – daughter Amber. The family lived in Oregon and then Iowa, where Judy earned her master’s degree in playwriting and Gene got his bachelor’s degree — at age 57.

It was an unusual arrangement: “The University of Iowa wanted my mother in their master’s program so badly, they agreed to give dad a free college education in exchange for teaching tap classes at the university,” Amber said.

They moved to Boulder in 1991, where Gene began the second career that would become the lasting professional joy of his life: Teaching dance to hundreds of students of all ages at studios along the Front Range. GeBauer is one of the few people whose second career lasted 42 years.

“When we first moved out to Colorado from Iowa, Gene pulled out the Yellow Pages and sent a cover letter and resume to every single dance studio,” said Judy. One of the first to respond was Mary Williams, who had a studio in Boulder called Dance Forms. He also taught at Little Theatre Culture Center and the Step In Style Dance Studio, both in Lakewood, among many others.

The young family had no money for babysitters, so Gene took Amber to work with him wherever the work was. “The story goes that one day, he lined up his dancers at the barre, and when he got to the end, there I was, too,” said Bryant.

She was 2.

Bryant got a lot of free lessons over the next decade while assisting her father. He also choreographed musicals at Northglenn High School, including one production of his beloved “Hello, Dolly!” featuring his daughter as Ernestina. Amber went on to work as a showgirl at MGM and Mandalay Bay in Vegas, which made her father endlessly proud.

More than anywhere else, GeBauer was a legendary figure at Destination Dance in Lakewood, where he was still teaching three days a week at age 84 until the pandemic did the one thing nothing could since he was 11: It stopped him in his tracks.

"The shutdown was hard on Gene, and what he missed most was the camaraderie" his wife said. "He was actually very shy in a lot of ways, but he was fully himself on the dance floor.

“It was such a pleasure for Gene to see his students, some of whom have never danced before, take hold. That was deeply gratifying to him. He forged friendships that lasted all his life."

GeBauer was inducted into the University of Denver’s “Living Legends of Dance in Colorado” in 2017. He will be remembered by many the same way the immortal Dolly Levi herself is often described: Unflappable and unstoppable.

Bryant will miss more than her first dance partner. And the man who could do a mean Stan Laurel imitation (opposite her Oliver Hardy). She’ll miss having an involuntary money manager.

“Gene, shall we say, had an infatuation with saving money,” she said. “He took me to the bank when I was 16 and we opened a bank account that had his name on it. And let me tell you, when I was in my mid-30s having my own career, his name was still on that account. He would call me every day and say things like, ‘Amber, you are dangerously close to being overdrawn!’ I think maybe his favorite thing to do other than dance was to sit at the table and balance my checkbook.”

To Judy, his legacy is simple: “He just made a lot of people happy,” she said.

A life celebration is being planned for late June. Judy is envisioning an impromptu tap jam. In lieu of flowers, she encourages friends to make a donation in Gene's name “to any organization where people are struggling with keeping food on their table for their children.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northglenn, CO
State
Iowa State
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
State
Oregon State
City
Boulder, CO
The Denver Gazette

Lifeguard jobs in need of resuscitation

A lonely lifeguard chair at the 20th Street Gym watched over an empty pool Thursday, indicative of a lifeguard shortage which is squeezing the breath from many front range facilities at the start of summer. From Aurora to Denver to Boulder and Englewood, pools are closing, postponing opening day or staggering their hours because there aren't enough lifeguards to staff them. “With the economy and pandemic recovery people aren’t coming out in the same amounts for jobs,” said Denver City and County Recreation Director Leslie Pickard.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

AUSDenver looks to link 'outback' businesses with Colorado

A group of Australian companies new to Denver has teamed with the city to form the AUSDenver Business Hub at Galvanize Denver Platte, 1644 Platte St., according to a news release. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit says its goal is to support “business relationships between Australia-owned businesses and the broader business community...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pearl Bailey
Person
Cab Calloway
Person
Carol Channing
Person
Julie Andrews
Person
Carol Burnett
Person
Martha Raye
Person
Betty Grable
The Denver Gazette

Kids play cop for a day, solve mock whodunits

While 15-year-old Terry Lewis gingerly removed a Molotov cocktail from the back of a stolen Chevrolet SUV, Meluck Almutkass lifted three fingerprints from the outside passenger window. Her gloved hands were careful not to smudge the glass with the magnetic duster and tape. "We need to find out whose prints these are. Since this is a stolen car, they might belong to the owner," said the sixth grader. "Maybe she...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Year after canceled green light on trails, e-bikes remain in limbo in Colorado Springs

Trails Are Common Ground is a national coalition of people who, by the group's own description, are "working together to create a safe, inclusive and respectful environment for anyone who steps, rides or rolls onto any trail." One of these people is Nancy Hobbs. She's a trail-running aficionado and organizer who sits on Colorado Springs' Trails, Open Space and Parks working committee.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Intertwined and overshadowed by fentanyl, meth takes deadly toll on Colorado

There was perhaps no one subject that drew more debate and scrutiny at the State Capitol this year than how to address fentanyl use in Colorado. Four legislative committees heard more than 20 hours of public testimony and considered scores of amendments in an effort to curb what one lawmaker called a "tsunami of death." Police and prosecutors from every corner of the state weighed in, as did Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

New shuttle offers easy access to Colorado's mountains from Denver

There's a new option for those seeking to reach Colorado's central mountain region from Denver and it's actually pretty affordable. Officially launched for Memorial Day Weekend, Bustang now offers its 'Pegasus' shuttle route, which starts at Denver Union Station and ends in the town of Avon, traveling I-70. Stops along the way include the Federal Center Station in Denver, Idaho Springs (at request), Frisco, and Vail. In terms of travel time, the full route is estimated to take 2.5 hours one-way.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Parade#Broadway
The Denver Gazette

Slow start costs Colorado Rapids in rare home loss to Nashville

COMMERCE CITY • The boos didn’t bother Rapids coach Robin Fraser as much as the slow start that snapped a streak Saturday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. A 3-1 loss to Nashville ended the Rapids’ 23-game unbeaten streak in regular-season Major League Soccer matches at the park. Colorado conceded all three goals in the first 20 minutes, and Fraser heard the home crowd’s disappointment at halftime.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
The Denver Gazette

1 dead in crash on I-225 at I-70

Denver Police are investigating a traffic accident on the northbound ramp from Interstate 225 to westbound Interstate 70, the agency tweeted Monday morning. One adult female was declared deceased on scene, DPD reported. The agency said delays are to be expected while the investigation into the accident continues. This is...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver Zoo raises $50,000 for Ukrainian zoos

The Denver Zoo raised $50,000 during a two-month campaign to help Ukrainian zoos that have been impacted by warfare. The Wildlife Emergency Fund received nearly 900 donations and distributed the money to the Kyiv, Cherkasy and Odessa zoos. The organizations will use the money to care for their animals "under...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Denver Gazette

Colorado sports betting drops in April

Coloradans ponied up $392.3 million for sports betting in April, the state Division of Gaming said Friday. While that’s down month-over-month, it’s 60% more than residents bet in April 2021, according to a news release. Colorado residents have gambled almost $7 billion since sports betting was legalized in...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Part of I-70 in Denver shut down

Denver police on Friday shut down part of Interstate 70 as they tried to make contact with a person in crisis. Both directions of the interstate were closed at North Federal Boulevard. Motorists were advised to use alternative routes until the road reopens. There was no indication from police on...
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy