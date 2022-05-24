ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Australia's Albanese says goals aligned with Quad, wants to discuss climate change

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PzvTJ_0fo5Zyb100

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - New Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday said his goals were aligned with the priorities of the Quad grouping of countries, telling the leaders of the United States, India and Japan that he wanted to also discuss climate change.

Albanese, the leader of Australia's Labor Party who was sworn in as his country's 31st prime minister a day earlier, also said the Quad stood together for a "free and open Indo-Pacific".

The informal grouping of countries, led by Washington, was set up as a potential bulwark against China's increasing political, commercial and military activity in the Indo-Pacific.

Separately, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in his opening remarks, said the Russian invasion of Ukraine represented a "frontal challenge" to the principles of the U.N. Charter and similar things should never be allowed to happen in the Indo-Pacific.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

U.S. turns the screws on Solomon Islands to counter China

Hi, China Watchers. This week we track U.S. efforts to reverse China’s Pacific islands diplomatic advance, quiz the president of Radio Free Asia on its China programming and kick the tires on President Xi Jinping’s enigmatic “Global Security Initiative.” We’ll also examine Chinese censorship of Shanghai’s “zero-Covid” lockdown and present a first-person account of the rocky road to making it big in Chinese vegetables. Got a book to recommend? Tell me about it at pkine@politico.com.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Putin says 'Thank God' some foreign companies have left Russia

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was glad some foreign companies had left Russia because home-grown businesses could take their place, and he warned the West that Moscow would still find ways to acquire advanced technology and luxury goods. Putin has cast the...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Philippines' Marcos Says He Discussed Defence Deal With U.S. Envoy

Philippines president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Monday he discussed the extension of a joint military agreement with an envoy of defence ally the United States, after meetings with senior diplomats of four countries. Ambassadors of Japan, India and South Korea and the U.S. U.S. Charg? d'Affaires made courtesy calls...
MILITARY
Reuters

Spain, Britain call on NATO to look at Russian threat from Africa

MADRID, May 25 (Reuters) - Russia's expanding influence and activity in Africa pose a "worrying" threat to the security of NATO countries along with its invasion of Ukraine and must be addressed by the military alliance, the Spanish and British defence ministers said Wednesday. At a joint news conference in...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

U.S. seizes Iranian oil cargo near Greek island - sources

ATHENS/LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - The United States has confiscated an Iranian oil cargo held on a Russian-operated ship near Greece and will send the cargo to the United States aboard another vessel, three sources familiar with the matter said. Greek authorities last month impounded the Iranian-flagged Pegas, with 19...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vice

Experts to World: We’re Doomed

A dangerous mix of increasing international conflict, global climate change, and a lack of governmental efforts to fix either could be leading the world to an era of unprecedented destruction. That’s the thrust of a new report from Stockholm International Peace Institute (SIPRI), a European think tank focused on peace.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Albanese
Person
Fumio Kishida
Reuters

Finnish PM says Russian actions in Ukraine a 'turning point'

KYIV, May 26 (Reuters) - Finland's prime minister said on Thursday Russia's actions in Ukraine were a turning point for the world and relations with Moscow could not go back to how they were before its invasion. Prime Minister Sanna Marin made her comments during a trip to Ukraine that...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quad#Australian#Labor Party#Japanese#Russian
Reuters

Moscow says it is preparing measures against English-language media in Russia

May 25 (Reuters) - Moscow is working on measures against English-language media in response to "unfriendly actions" by foreign governments towards Russian media, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Zakharova said Russia was preparing measures against "Anglo-Saxon media", using a term Russian officials often use to refer to...
EUROPE
Reuters

Taiwan raids Chinese firms in latest crackdown on chip engineer-poaching

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan authorities raided ten Chinese companies suspected of illegally poaching chip engineers and other tech talent this week, the island’s Investigation Bureau said on Thursday, the latest crackdown on Chinese firms to protect its chip supremacy. Home to chipmaker giant TSMC and accounting for the majority...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Climate Change
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Australia
Country
China
Country
Russia
Reuters

Ukraine gathers Russian dead in chilled train for prisoner exchange

MALA ROHAN, Ukraine, May 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine is gathering the bodies of dead Russian soldiers strewn among the rubble of formerly occupied towns and using everything from DNA to tattoos to verify their identities in the hope of exchanging them for prisoners of war. Volunteers have helped the military...
MILITARY
AFP

Quad nations warn against 'change by force' with eyes on China

Leaders of Japan, India, Australia and the United States warned Tuesday against attempts to "change the status quo by force" as concerns grow about whether China could invade self-ruled Taiwan. Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin accused Washington of playing "word games" on Taiwan and warned of an "unbearable cost" if the United States "carries on down the wrong path".
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

456K+
Followers
333K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy