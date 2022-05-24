Iowa high school boys soccer Substate semifinal highlights and scores
Siouxland Class 1A Substate Semifinal Scores
Western Christian 3, West Sioux 0 – Substate 1
Sioux Center 2, Unity Christian 0 – Substate 1
Siouxland Class 2A Substate Semifinal Scores
Spencer 4, Sergeant Bluff- Luton 0 – Substate 1
Bishop Heelan 2, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0 – Substate 1
Perry 2, Storm Lake 0 – Substate 2
Siouxland Class 3A Substate Semifinal Scores
Ankeny 3, Sioux City North 0 – Substate 1
Sioux City East 3, Ames 2 – Substate 1
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 0