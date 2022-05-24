ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Iowa high school boys soccer Substate semifinal highlights and scores

By JAKE JONES
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwmaS_0fo5Zn8G00

Siouxland Class 1A Substate Semifinal Scores
Western Christian 3, West Sioux 0 – Substate 1
Sioux Center 2, Unity Christian 0 – Substate 1

Siouxland Class 2A Substate Semifinal Scores
Spencer 4, Sergeant Bluff- Luton 0 – Substate 1
Bishop Heelan 2, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0 – Substate 1
Perry 2, Storm Lake 0 – Substate 2

Siouxland Class 3A Substate Semifinal Scores
Ankeny 3, Sioux City North 0 – Substate 1
Sioux City East 3, Ames 2 – Substate 1

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Briar Cliff announces Brian Ortmeier as next women’s basketball coach

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Briar Cliff Athletics) — Briar Cliff’s Vice President for Operations and Athletics Nic Scandrett has announced the hiring of Brian Ortmeier as the next head coach of the Briar Cliff women’s basketball program.   “We are thrilled to have Brian join the BCU family,” said Scandrett. “He brings a lot of great experience […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Ankeny, IA
City
Sioux Center, IA
Sioux City, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Storm Lake, IA
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Education
City
Sergeant Bluff, IA
Sioux City, IA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Siouxland Class 1a#Substate Semifinal#Boyden Hull Rock Valley#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud#Ia News
KCAU 9 News

May 29th PM: Scattered severe storm risk into Memorial Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight there’s an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5 from the National Weather Service) of severe thunderstorms happening with the greatest opportunity lining up for Sioux City and points to the northwest. A series of powerful scattered thunderstorms will have the potential to drop 1-2 inch sized hail and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
KCAU 9 News

May 30th AM: Calmer and warm after the morning storms

SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- After the rounds of severe storms and tornado warnings through the early morning conditions have been settling down. some strong storms still affecting parts of NE Nebraska. And we’ll be starting with some warmer weather through the daytime. Though sadly there is a chance for isolated storms in the region for the […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy