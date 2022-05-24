Iowa high school boys soccer Substate semifinal highlights and scores

SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Sioux City Explorers fell to the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks 11-6 in the second game of the series. Fargo-Moorhead struck first as they put three runs on the board in the second inning on Manuel Boscan’s two out bases clearing double. The Explorers loaded the bases in the third with no one […]

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO