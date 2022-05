As I watched Liz Cheney accept her Profiles In Courage award from the Kennedy Library, I reflected on her sense of greater good. Greater than herself or party. Then I watched Nancy Pelosi’s acceptance when she was given the same award a few years ago. Pelosi made it all about everyone around her, not herself. She thanked her colleagues and the teams of people surrounding her. Lindsey Horvath makes it all about Lindsey Horvath. Your latest mailer is a complete manipulation of the truth. You wordsmith through your prior support of defund movements. Some might call me a cynic for saying this mailer was written by your appointee to the PSC. You are not a profile in courage, you are profile in cowardice and political opportunism. You are a lapdog of the authoritarianism of the left which is as toxic as the authoritarianism of the right.

5 DAYS AGO