Lassen Fire Safe Council awarded $4.99 million for reforestation with CalFire Forest Health Grant for Westwood, Pinetown and Clear Creek areas
The Lassen Fire Safe Council, Inc. has received a nearly $5 million grant from the CalFire Forest Health Program for the Dixie West Reforestation Project. The grant will help restore forest resiliency to 4,236 acres of former timberland northwest of the communities of Westwood, Pinetown and Clear Creek that were devastated...www.lassennews.com
Comments / 0