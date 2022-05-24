ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westwood, CA

Lassen Fire Safe Council awarded $4.99 million for reforestation with CalFire Forest Health Grant for Westwood, Pinetown and Clear Creek areas

By swilliams
Lassen County News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lassen Fire Safe Council, Inc. has received a nearly $5 million grant from the CalFire Forest Health Program for the Dixie West Reforestation Project. The grant will help restore forest resiliency to 4,236 acres of former timberland northwest of the communities of Westwood, Pinetown and Clear Creek that were devastated...

www.lassennews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lassen County News

Lassen National Forest recreation updates and reminders for Memorial Day Weekend

The Forest is calling, and we must go! Memorial Day weekend is considered the start of the summer recreation season and Lassen National Forest wants you to be ready. Whether you are exploring Subway Cave, taking a wildflower walk along Lake Almanor Recreation Trail, or boating on Eagle Lake, LNF would like you to be informed as you plan your adventures. Our new and improved website will have the essentials of what you need as we move into summer.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

Lassen County’s Students of the Year

The local chapter of the Association of California School Administrators held its annual luncheon recognizing the Students of the Year from school sites throughout Lassen County. Students and their families were provided a catered lunch, followed by a recognition ceremony highlighting each of their accomplishments. This year’s recipients are Emilia...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy