Hayes scores go-ahead run as Pirates top Rockies

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Ke’Bryan Hayes had three hits and scored the tiebreaking run on Yoshi Tsutsugo’s infield single in the eighth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 2-1.

Hayes singled to lead off the eighth against Tyler Kinley, stole second base and advanced to third on Daniel Vogelbach’s groundout.

Tsutsugo then beat out a slow bouncer to second base, enabling Hayes to score. David Bednar escaped a first-and-second jam in the eighth to keep the game tied at 1. He followed with a scoreless ninth.

