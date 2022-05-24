ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police and commuters respond to subway crime

pix11.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter another fatal incident on the subway Sunday morning, riders are on edge. Green Your Routine: Eco-friendly bath & beauty ideas. Picked Cherries, first social podcast app giving …. Federal judge weighs...

pix11.com

The Independent

NYC subway riders fail to intervene as woman pleads for help in attack

A video has emerged of a woman on the New York City subway pleading for help as a man assaults her while other riders ignore her. The video first began spreading on Wednesday after The Daily Dot published a story about the incident. In the footage, a man in a white hoodie stalks through a subway car screaming expletives and sits down in a seat. The other passengers near the man slide away after he sits down. One woman, who the man sat directly next to, tries to leave, but he reaches up and grabs her hair and yanks her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Georgia father is charged after tracking daughter's location via her cellphone to a church parking and then shooting at a 17-year-old boy that he found her with

A 36-year-old Georgia man has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at a 17-year-old boy that he found with his daughter after tracking her location via her cell phone to a church parking lot. On Wednesday, deputies from the Habersham County Sheriff's Department responded...
MOUNT AIRY, GA
CBS Boston

Boston Police release warning about drink spiking

BOSTON -- Police in Boston say they are aware of numerous social media posts about drink spiking at bars in the city. Anyone who believes they are a victim of drink spiking should report the incident by calling 911 or reporting it at any police station, police said. Drugs such as Rohypnol, Ketamine, or GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid) can be put in unsuspecting victims' drinks because they are scentless, colorless, and tasteless. These drugs can make people feel disorientated, confused, temporarily paralyzed, or unconscious. Police are reminding bar patrons to use the "buddy system," don't allow someone you don't know to order a drink for you, watch your drink at all times, and keep your drink covered with your hand or something else when you're not looking. Test strips and nail polish that change color to detect certain date rape drugs exist. If you see someone who appears to be in distress, is wandering alone late at night, or dressed unsuitably for the weather, call police. This issue has been ongoing. About a month ago, Boston licensing officials were looking into a rash of incidents take took place during the winter.
BOSTON, MA

