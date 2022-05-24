Texas Shakespeare Festival gets $10,000 national grant
KILGORE, Texas ( KETK ) — Kilgore College's Texas Shakespeare Festival is set to receive a $10,000 grant for arts projects award.
The grant comes from the National Endowment for the Arts, which will support the festival’s roadshow tour. The tour will bring shortened Shakespeare productions to middle and high schools across Texas.
The festival's opening weekend will be June 30 at Kilgore College and will run until Aug. 1. Tickets are on sale now.
