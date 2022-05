Three people have been killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in West Plains. No names have been released yet. West Plains Police say a semi-truck and trailer traveling on U.S. Highway 63 struck a SUV in the intersection with State Route 17. The semi then overturned onto the car which was traveling in the other lane of U.S. Highway 63.

WEST PLAINS, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO