EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Singapore dollar lead losses among Asian FX

* Chile unemployment rate hits 7.7% in quarter through April * Dollar slides as Fed bets ease By Bansari Mayur Kamdar May 30 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso outperformed its Latin American peers on Monday as a weaker dollar and a bounce in oil prices supported the commodity-heavy economy, while the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China eased worries about global economic growth. The peso advanced 0.7%, supported as crude prices hit their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. The peso has risen 5.2% so far this year to touch levels last seen at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns in early March 2020. "Where Latin America is concerned you're still seeing this view that its balance sheets are somewhat better placed than most of their peers in EMEA, there's some ability to benefit from or be resilient to the commodity story, they've been benefiting from this reallocation of funds and that some of the central banks are closer to the end of their hiking cycle," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba Insights. The dollar index slid 0.3% after encouraging economic data and bets that the Federal Reserve will tighten policy at a slower pace lifted risk appetite. Currency of copper producer Chile inched up 0.1% as copper prices extended gains after the dip in the dollar and China's decision to ease some COVID-19 restrictions lifted sentiment. Data showed Chile's unemployment rate decreased slightly and hit 7.7% in the February-April period. The Brazilian real reversed course from early trading and edged down. The IGP-M price index, which measures both producer and consumer prices in Brazil, rose more than expected, according to a survey. On Sunday, Colombia leftist Gustavo Petro came out on top in the country's first round of presidential elections. He faces businessman Rodolfo Hernandez in a second round on June 19. The U.S. and Colombian markets were closed on Monday. "The election news is going to be a key driver of volatility for the peso over the next couple of weeks as we head towards the second round," said Ziemba. The Russian rouble rose in volatile trade on the Moscow Exchange, reversing some of last week's heavy losses as it retained support from capital controls and Russia's strong trade account. South Africa's rand firmed 0.4%. Data showed a budget deficit of 45.21 billion rand ($2.92 billion) in April, compared to a shortfall of 80.36 billion rand in the same month a year earlier. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1454 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % YTD % change change MSCI Emerging 1065.97 2.19 -15.43 Markets MSCI LatAm 2471.43 -0.64 18.76 <.MILA00000PU S> Brazil 111299.98 -0.57 6.18 Bovespa Mexico IPC 52630.15 0.32 -1.21 Chile IPSA 5416.68 0.55 26.07 Argentina 93914.64 0.247 12.47 MerVal Currencies Latest Daily % YTD % change change Brazil real 4.7405 -0.07 -30.11 Mexico peso 19.4876 0.40 1.08 Chile peso 826.7 -0.10 -25.65 Peru sol 3.66 0.82 -11.56 Argentina 120.0000 -0.37 -84.50 peso (interbank) Argentina 203.5 1.72 -90.55 peso (parallel) (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

ECONOMY ・ 2 HOURS AGO