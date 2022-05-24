ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Singapore dollar lead losses among Asian FX

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

May 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 127.900 127.87 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.377 1.3725 -0.29 Taiwan dlr 29.591 29.62 +0.10 Korean won 1264.500 1264.1 -0.03 Baht 34.240 34.12 -0.35 Peso 52.360 52.25 -0.21 Rupiah 14660.000 14670 +0.07 Rupee 77.515 77.515 0.00 Ringgit 4.392 4.387 -0.11 Yuan 6.665 6.6488 -0.24 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 127.900 115.08 -10.02 Sing dlr 1.377 1.3490 -2.00 Taiwan dlr 29.591 27.676 -6.47 Korean won 1264.500 1188.60 -6.00 Baht 34.240 33.39 -2.48 Peso 52.360 50.99 -2.62 Rupiah 14660.000 14250 -2.80 Rupee 77.515 74.33 -4.11 Ringgit 4.392 4.1640 -5.19 Yuan 6.665 6.3550 -4.65 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Reuters

Japan govt drops timeframe for budget balancing target

TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Japan's government made no mention of a timeframe for balancing the primary budget in its draft mid-year annual long-term economic policy roadmap, two government sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The government has previously pledged to achieve a primary budget surplus, which excludes...
ASIA
Reuters

World stocks turn positive in May on Fed bets

MILAN, May 30 (Reuters) - World share markets rose on Monday and the dollar was anchored at five-week lows on bets of a possible slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening and after an easing of COVID restrictions in China. The gains built on last week's rally, helping the MSCI's benchmark for...
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso rises as dollar dips, oil gains

* Chile unemployment rate hits 7.7% in quarter through April * Dollar slides as Fed bets ease By Bansari Mayur Kamdar May 30 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso outperformed its Latin American peers on Monday as a weaker dollar and a bounce in oil prices supported the commodity-heavy economy, while the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China eased worries about global economic growth. The peso advanced 0.7%, supported as crude prices hit their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. The peso has risen 5.2% so far this year to touch levels last seen at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns in early March 2020. "Where Latin America is concerned you're still seeing this view that its balance sheets are somewhat better placed than most of their peers in EMEA, there's some ability to benefit from or be resilient to the commodity story, they've been benefiting from this reallocation of funds and that some of the central banks are closer to the end of their hiking cycle," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba Insights. The dollar index slid 0.3% after encouraging economic data and bets that the Federal Reserve will tighten policy at a slower pace lifted risk appetite. Currency of copper producer Chile inched up 0.1% as copper prices extended gains after the dip in the dollar and China's decision to ease some COVID-19 restrictions lifted sentiment. Data showed Chile's unemployment rate decreased slightly and hit 7.7% in the February-April period. The Brazilian real reversed course from early trading and edged down. The IGP-M price index, which measures both producer and consumer prices in Brazil, rose more than expected, according to a survey. On Sunday, Colombia leftist Gustavo Petro came out on top in the country's first round of presidential elections. He faces businessman Rodolfo Hernandez in a second round on June 19. The U.S. and Colombian markets were closed on Monday. "The election news is going to be a key driver of volatility for the peso over the next couple of weeks as we head towards the second round," said Ziemba. The Russian rouble rose in volatile trade on the Moscow Exchange, reversing some of last week's heavy losses as it retained support from capital controls and Russia's strong trade account. South Africa's rand firmed 0.4%. Data showed a budget deficit of 45.21 billion rand ($2.92 billion) in April, compared to a shortfall of 80.36 billion rand in the same month a year earlier. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1454 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % YTD % change change MSCI Emerging 1065.97 2.19 -15.43 Markets MSCI LatAm 2471.43 -0.64 18.76 <.MILA00000PU S> Brazil 111299.98 -0.57 6.18 Bovespa Mexico IPC 52630.15 0.32 -1.21 Chile IPSA 5416.68 0.55 26.07 Argentina 93914.64 0.247 12.47 MerVal Currencies Latest Daily % YTD % change change Brazil real 4.7405 -0.07 -30.11 Mexico peso 19.4876 0.40 1.08 Chile peso 826.7 -0.10 -25.65 Peru sol 3.66 0.82 -11.56 Argentina 120.0000 -0.37 -84.50 peso (interbank) Argentina 203.5 1.72 -90.55 peso (parallel) (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)
ECONOMY
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs to 5-week high as current account surplus grows

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback * Touches its strongest since April 22 * Canada's current account surplus grows to C$5.0 billion * Canadian bond yields rise across curve TORONTO, May 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, adding to recent gains, as easing COVID restrictions in China bolstered investor sentiment and data showed Canada posting the widest current account surplus in nearly 14 years. World share markets rose and the U.S. dollar was anchored at five-week lows on bets of a possible slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening and after news that Shanghai authorities would from Wednesday cancel many restrictions on businesses. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to the outlook for the global economy. Oil prices climbed to their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. U.S. crude rose 0.6% to $115.7 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2673 to the greenback, or 78.91 U.S. cents, its strongest since April 22. Canada's current account surplus grew to C$5.0 billion in the first quarter from a revised C$137 million deficit in the fourth quarter, Statistics Canada said. It was the widest surplus since the second quarter of 2008. Canada's GDP data, due on Tuesday, could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Money markets expect the central bank to raise its benchmark rate by half a percentage point for a second straight time at a policy decision on Wednesday. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, with the 10-year up 4.5 basis points at 2.835%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index rises as energy shares boost

May 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday, as gains in oil prices drove energy shares higher, with trading volumes expected to be reduced by a U.S. market holiday. At 9:47 a.m. ET (13:47 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 94.83 points,...
STOCKS
Reuters

China signs deal with Samoa as Australia vows Pacific Islands plan

SYDNEY, May 28 (Reuters) - China's foreign minister signed a deal with Samoa on Saturday to strengthen diplomatic relations, while Australia's new leader said he had a "comprehensive plan" for the Pacific, as Beijing and Canberra continued rival campaigns to woo the region. China is building on a security pact...
CHINA
Reuters

Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrial stocks drag

May 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended down 1% on Monday, pulled lower by industrial stocks, while the country battles a severe economic crisis and struggles to secure a bailout. * The CSE All-Share index closed 1% lower at 8,231.33. Last week, the index gained 0.6%. * On Friday,...
MARKETS
Reuters

Abu Dhabi's Borouge draws $80 billion in demand for its IPO -sources

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based petrochemicals company Borouge has attracted demand of $80 billion for its initial public offering, two sources told Reuters, as retail investors snapped up shares despite volatile global markets. The company, which is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Austria’s Borealis, has attracted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip as risk appetite climbs

May 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased slightly on Monday, as investors turned to riskier assets in Asia, although a weakened dollar provided some support to greenback-priced bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,849.37 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,848.50. * Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Monday while the dollar was pinned near five-week lows as investors wagered on an eventual slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening, albeit after sharp hikes in June and July. * A weaker dollar makes bullion more attractive for buyers holding other currencies. * Higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields nothing. * Gold prices edged up on Friday and posted a second consecutive weekly gain, propped up by a pullback in the dollar and U.S Treasury yields, while fears of aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve subsided. * U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in April as households boosted purchases of goods and services, and the increase in inflation slowed, which could underpin economic growth in the second quarter amid rising fears of a recession. * Speculators raised their net long COMEX gold position in the week to May 24, data showed on Friday. * Federal government offices, stock and bond markets, and the Federal Reserve will be closed on Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday in the United States. * Spot silver dipped 0.2% to $22.05 per ounce, and platinum slipped 0.2% to $951.81, while palladium rose 0.1% to $2,065.02. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 EU Consumer Confidence Final May 1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY May 1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY May (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil above $120 a barrel as EU meets on Russia sanctions

May 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed above $120 a barrel on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months as traders priced in expectations that the European Union will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Ukraine fed up with EU integration fudging, says foreign minister

KYIV, May 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine is fed up with "special solutions" and separate models for its integration into the European Union and wants full membership, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday. French President Emmanuel Macron this month suggested creating a "European political community" that would create a new...
POLITICS
Reuters

Life Insurance Corp of India reports lower profit; declares dividend

MUMBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIFI.NS) reported a profit of 23.72 billion Indian rupees ($306 million) for the March quarter, down from 28.93 billion a year earlier. India's biggest insurer and largest domestic financial investor also announced a dividend of 1.50 rupees per share with...
BUSINESS
