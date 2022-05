[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Episode 7 of Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1. Read at your own risk!]. Stranger Things Season 4 introduced a new villain from the Upside Down — Vecna — who capitalizes on the shame and guilt of Hawkins' youth before murdering them to generate the energy needed to create mini-gates to the Upside Down all over town. Not only is Vecna's appearance terrifying (think Freddie Krueger morphing with the Mummy and a sea slug) but he snaps the bones and gauges out the eyes of his victims in excruciating fashion. The demogorgons may be more brutal, but at least they don't play with their food.

TV SERIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO