San Luis Obispo, CA

SLO County Emergency Services Career Fair hosted at San Luis Obispo City Fire Station 1

By Evan Vega
 6 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Emergency response agencies from up and down the Central Coast gathered in San Luis Obispo for the first annual SLO County Emergency Services Career Fair.

“We're hoping this can generate an interest and be a one stop shop for people that maybe not have otherwise considered a career in emergency services. To try to expose people and show them a career in emergency services is really fulfilling. It's a great opportunity to serve your community," said James Blattler with the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

Visitors had the opportunity to meet with working emergency responders.

“People can come and learn as much as they want and talk to actual people working those jobs," said James Blattler.

Fire, police, and ambulance agencies from cities like Morro Bay, Paso Robles, Santa Maria and more were present at the event.

“We’re looking for enthusiastic people. We want to talk to people, answer their questions if they’re apprehensive about it and clarify some things. Help them out," said Johnathan Uhl with the Santa Maria Police Department.

There was also a helicopter, fire trucks, SWAT trucks and other emergency vehicles on display for participants to explore.

“It’s awesome. It’s really cool to see also all the rigs and equipment," said San Luis Obispo High School Student, Tate Isaacs.

The city of San Luis Obispo hopes this event will become an annual tradition and resource to the community.

“I know a lot of people at my high school that aren’t really sure of what they want to do. It’d be cool if other people came here and were inspired to pursue a career in emergency services or something like that," said Tate Isaacs.

