County property tax rate set, but budgeting goes on

Shelby County commissioners rounded the county property tax rate down to $3.39 Monday, May 23. But the county budget season still has a lot of fiscal heavy lifting and calculations to be done at June 1 committee sessions before the commission is ready to close out another budget season.

Commissioner Edmund Ford Jr. pushed to round down a tax rate set at $3.399 — an extra decimal place set by the Tennessee Comptroller’s office — in an effort to head off what he believes could be efforts by other commissioners to go above even a round up to $3.40.

“I move to chop the last nine off,” Ford said.

On the second reading of the ordinance setting the tax rate for the fiscal year that begins July 1, Ford’s amendment was one vote short of a majority of seven.

Commission rules don’t require a majority vote on first and second readings to advance to a third and final reading.

Voting yes were Ford, David Bradford, Mark Billingsley, Brandon Morrison, Michael Whaley and Mick Wright.

Voting no was Eddie Jones and chairman Willie Brooks abstained.

Mickell Lowery and Van Turner did not vote in the matter.

Commissioners Amber Mills, Reginald Milton and Tami Sawyer were absent and their presence at the next vote will likely be crucial.

If the commission amends the tax rate again on third reading at its June 6 session, it would require another final reading vote because of the change or the commission would have to suspend its rules, which requires a nine-vote two-thirds majority.

“If somebody wants to suspend the rules after the $3.39 … that could open up the flood gates,” Ford said of proposals for a tax hike. “That’s why I won’t be suspending the rules as part of a nine-vote majority.”

Instead, Ford hopes other commissioners will be open to something short of that.

County Mayor Lee Harris presented a county consolidated budget proposal of $1.6 billion this month based on a tax rate of $3.399 as set by the Comptroller. Harris said he built $2.1 million in reserves into the budget proposal to compensate for the property tax revenue the county would lose by rounding down the rate to $3.39.

The county trustee’s office uses a system to print property tax bills that does not allow an extra decimal place beyond dollars and cents in calculating the taxes owed by a property owner.

And Harris has, so far, not recommended whether the commission should round up or round down.

Ford wants to allocate the $2.1 million in reserves for other purposes determined by the commission.

Meanwhile the commission delayed final votes Monday on a county operating budget, a one-year capital budget and a five-year capital budget plan.

Much of the discussion into the delays was about how to finance an ambitious capital plan over several years to produce a block of $350 million in capital funding split between Regional One Health and the Memphis Shelby County Schools system.

Ford argued for a formula that calculates how much operating funding a year it would take to pay the debt service on the capital funding for 20-year bonds financing the debt.

“I’m not going above $3.39,” he said. “I believe there are operating dollars to go to the debt and I will have a proposal on that.”

And those operating budget dollars would come from cuts in the operating budget to other areas.

By Ford’s formula, $40 million in capital debt over 20 years means $2.4 million from the operating budget annually, based on a rate of $60,000 to pay the debt on every $1 million that the county’s capital budget increases over its current $75 million limit.

The limit in county budget policy is based on the county’s capital budget not being more than the county is paying in bond debt per year.

Brooks has proposed $300 million in capital funding for Regional One over several years and $50 million for the county’s seven public school systems with the bulk of that going to Memphis Shelby County Schools based on its student attendance.

But MSCS representatives said their impression was that they would get $55 million additional in county capital dollars in addition to $20 million already in the budget.

County finance director Audrey Tipton said the $55 million in capital funding is a maximum amount that includes $10 million proposed by county mayor Lee Harris for construction of a new Frayser comprehensive high school.

“The maximum amount of $55 million is not in addition to what they are already getting,” she said.

That led to questions about whether all of that would go to MSCS, which would mean an increase in the total amount for schools in general since by law the money must be divided among the seven public school districts in the county based on attendance.

“That means that these numbers need to be redone,” Ford said.