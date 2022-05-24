ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helena, CA

Evacuation orders from Pope Fire in St. Helena lifted; road closures remain in place

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OkkjU_0fo5UwVg00

ST. HELENA (CBS SF/BCN) – Evacuation orders have been lifted on and around Howell Mountain in St. Helena as crews mop up in the area of the Pope Fire Monday evening.

St. Helena Police announced at 5:53 p.m. that the fire prompted road closures.

The Silverado Trail from Pope Street to Zinfandel Lane was closed in both directions due to the fire. People were being advised to avoid the area.

Pope Fire in St. Helena Cal Fire

Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is is at the scene of the fire near Pope Street and The Silverado Trail, authorities announced on Twitter at 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

There were reports of some evacuation orders in the Ridgeview area .

Shortly before 7 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted that the fire was approximately five acres and 50% contained. Forward progress of the fire has been stopped, Cal Fire said.

Air support had been brought in to drop retardant. Firefighters are in the area continuing to work on containment.  Road closures remain in place.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit tweeted that containment had been increased to 80%.

Members of the Napa Cunty Sheriff's Department and St. Helena Police had carried out mandatory evacuations for some residents near Pope Fire on Howell Mountain in the Ridgeview area and other parts of the mountain.

The Silverado Trail at Pope Street next to Zinfandel Lane still remains closed in both directions as of 9:15 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest Lake in the United States!

Clear Lake is a California lake north of Napa County and San Francisco. It’s the state’s largest natural freshwater lake, covering 68 square miles. At 2.5 million years old, Clear Lake is the United States and North America’s oldest lake. It is 1,417 ft above Lower Lake.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Nature battles back in fire-scarred Big Basin Redwoods State Park

BOULDER CREEK (KPIX) -- California's oldest state park has reached a milestone in its rebuilding and recovery from a devastating wildfire that destroyed nearly all its historic buildings and facilities, shutting down the park for nearly two years.Big Basin Redwoods State Park is poised to reopen sometime after the July 4 weekend, for day use only, with limited parking.Only 18 miles of fire roads will be open, with smaller hiking loops added over time.The reopening marks a two-pronged effort to expedite immediate public access to the park, while working simultaneously to develop a long-term plan.Thursday, the park service released the...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Increase in COVID cases expected after Memorial Day holiday weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- Health officials warned the Bay Area and across California will likely see a bump in the already higher COVID cases because of holiday weekend gatherings.The latest surge prompted some people to dust off their masks. But San Francisco resident Jacqueline Tang, she never put her mask away."It's finding that balance and really thinking about the community you're in, right? There are a lot of children and elderly people who can't get vaccinated," said Tang.She said she never stopped wearing a mask when shopping or going indoors."I had my double vaccinations, boosted. I'll take tests if I travel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Virus that attacks wild rabbits detected at wildlife refuge near Modesto

VERNALIS -- A virus that kills rabbits has reached California, officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) announced on Friday.Rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2, or RHDV2, was found in a deceased riparian brush rabbit at the San Joaquin River National Wildlife Refuge on May 20. The riparian brush rabbit is endangered and closely monitored by wildlife agencies."This is a discovery we hoped would never occur," said CDFW Senior Wildlife veterinarian Dr. Deana Clifford. The vet said they had planned for the virus' arrival with a proactive vaccination effort but that "we are in the very early...
MODESTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Helena, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Most Beautiful Waterfalls in Northern California

When you think of Northern California, do you picture waterfalls? If not, you should! With its rocky peaks and sandy shores, the coast of Northern California feels like nothing else on earth. There are many waterfalls in Northern California, stretching from Yosemite to the Oregon border. Whether you’re looking for...
TRAVEL
CBS San Francisco

Napa Valley restaurateurs hail return of BottleRock crowds

NAPA (KPIX) -- Restaurateurs participating in the 2022 BottleRock music festival say exposure from the event comes at a critical time for businesses looking to navigate their ongoing recovery from the pandemic."I think Napa has rebounded better than you could have imagined," said Eric Keffer, owner of Cole's Chop House. "We had an awakening and we had a moral compass to make decisions for employees who had no other source of income."Cole's has been in business for 22 years and the fine dining establishment says 2021 was one of their best years but it required them to make major changes...
NAPA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Calfire#Road Closures#Helena#Cbs Sf#St Helena Police#Twitter#Calfirelnu#Unified Command
CBS San Francisco

Memorial Day travelers will be paying record prices at the gas pump

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- The summer travel season begins this weekend, but it won't come without a stiff price whether your trip involves air travel or a journey by car.As Memorial Day weekend is upon us, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, says concerns over COVID have been replaced over worries surrounding the ever-increasing price of a gallon of gas."Against a backdrop of gas prices that have continued to set new records ahead of Memorial Day, Americans have been resilient in their desire to hit the road, but we're certainly seeing increased hesitancy due to rising...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
94.3 Jack FM

Chevron California refinery workers ratify contract; ending strike -sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Striking workers at Chevron Corp’s Richmond, California, refinery voted on Saturday to ratify the latest contract offered by the company, ending a 10-week strike, said sources familiar with the vote. About 500 workers began the strike on March 21 in a dispute over pay to...
yourbigsky.com

Largest recorded earthquakes in Montana

Some may not believe this, but Montana is one of the most earthquake-prone states in the nation. The Great Montana Shake out says earthquake activity in Montana usually happens in the state’s mountainous western region since it lies in the intermountain seismic belt. While earthquakes with a magnitude of 8.0 are less likely, Montana earthquakes can range as large as 7.5.
MONTANA STATE
SCDNReports

Virginia Mom Throws Baby Out Window

Virginia Mom Throws Baby Out WindowVirginia mugshot. Authorities in Virginia say a mother dropped her baby from a Richmond third-floor window and is behind bars. Virginia Man Shoots and Stabs Victim then Gives Cop a Head Butt.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Gov. Newsom tests positive for COVID-19, 'experiencing mild symptoms'

SACRAMENTO -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, a day after a high-profile meeting in San Francisco with the visiting prime minister of New Zealand.Newsom has mild symptoms and will remain in isolation at least through Thursday and until he tests negative, his office said in a statement. The Democratic governor plans to work remotely during that time.His office said Newsom, 54, will begin a five-day regimen of the Paxlovid antiviral.The governor's office said it has notified the delegation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The two leaders met in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Big crowds return to BottleRock Napa Valley music festival

NAPA -- BottleRock Napa Valley returned this Memorial Day weekend, drawing a sold-out crowd of 40,000 fans each day to wine country. The hip hop supergroup Mount Westmore made up of Bay Area artists E-40, and Too Short and Southern California favorites Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg got the crowd moving Saturday night. You could feel the energy among the fans as the group blasted hit after hit.Their performance was just one of the big draws of the festival.Singer Pink was among the star-studded line-up on the culinary stage, where she took part in a blindfolded taste test."I'm excellent!" enthused Abra...
NAPA, CA
KRON4 News

DMV to extend summer hours starting in June

(KRON) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles will extend hours at 64 field offices across the state starting Thursday, June 2 and ending Friday, Sept. 30, the DMV announced in a media release Friday. The extended hours mean that the 13 Bay Area DMV locations will open an hour early four days a week. […]
CBS 8

California Public Utilities Commission propose tax for solar users

SAN DIEGO — Despite strong opposition, the California Public Utilities Commission recently announced it is again proposing a tax for solar users. The proposal also slashes the credit customers get for their solar energy sent back to the grid. Right now, solar users pay a monthly fee to SDG&E for special programs and wear and tear on the grid, but this tax is more than that.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Nasty La Nina keeps popping up impacting California weather

Something weird is up with La Nina, the natural but potent weather event linked to more drought and wildfires in the western United States and more Atlantic hurricanes. It's becoming the nation's unwanted weather guest and meteorologists said the West's megadrought won't go away until La Nina does.The current double-dip La Nina set a record for strength last month and is forecast to likely be around for a rare but not quite unprecedented third straight winter. And it's not just this one. Scientists are noticing that in the past 25 years the world seems to be getting more La Ninas than it...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
59K+
Followers
22K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy