Evacuation orders from Pope Fire in St. Helena lifted; road closures remain in place

ST. HELENA (CBS SF/BCN) – Evacuation orders have been lifted on and around Howell Mountain in St. Helena as crews mop up in the area of the Pope Fire Monday evening.

St. Helena Police announced at 5:53 p.m. that the fire prompted road closures.

The Silverado Trail from Pope Street to Zinfandel Lane was closed in both directions due to the fire. People were being advised to avoid the area.

Pope Fire in St. Helena Cal Fire

Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is is at the scene of the fire near Pope Street and The Silverado Trail, authorities announced on Twitter at 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

There were reports of some evacuation orders in the Ridgeview area .

Shortly before 7 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted that the fire was approximately five acres and 50% contained. Forward progress of the fire has been stopped, Cal Fire said.

Air support had been brought in to drop retardant. Firefighters are in the area continuing to work on containment. Road closures remain in place.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit tweeted that containment had been increased to 80%.

Members of the Napa Cunty Sheriff's Department and St. Helena Police had carried out mandatory evacuations for some residents near Pope Fire on Howell Mountain in the Ridgeview area and other parts of the mountain.

The Silverado Trail at Pope Street next to Zinfandel Lane still remains closed in both directions as of 9:15 p.m.