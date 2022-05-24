ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

West Coast Kustoms gearing up for Memorial Weekend car show in Santa Maria

By Mike Hodgson mhodgson@santamariatimes.com
Lompoc Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of West Coast Kustoms are revved up and ready to bring the Cruisin’ Nationals Car Show back to its traditional Memorial Day Weekend date at the Santa Maria Fairpark, with the City Cruise on Friday night launching the official events. The Cruisin’ Nationals were shut down when...

