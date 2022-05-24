ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows suspect swing hatchet on Manhattan street

By Sarah Vasile
 6 days ago

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — An argument Monday morning took a violent turn when one of the participants pulled out a hatchet, police said.

According to police, the 19-year-old victim got into a verbal argument with someone else about 10 a.m. near West 26th Street and 6th Avenue. At one point, the suspect took out the hatchet and swung, hitting the victim’s leg and foot. The attack was caught on surveillance video.

(Credit: NYPD)

EMS transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. Police said the suspect fled northbound on a moped following the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

