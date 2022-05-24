Storms formed west of Austin, scattered throughout area overnight
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Strong to severe storms began to form west of Austin and rolled through the metro area Monday night.
KXAN’s First Warning Weather team followed a tornado warning early Monday evening for an area of Lampasas County near Lometa. It was a radar-indicted tornado and not observed, and area law enforcement agencies didn’t report any damages. It expired just before 6:15 p.m.
That storm stalled a bit over San Saba County and dumped 2.62 inches of rain in the area, causing the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Warning for the area. That expired at 8:15 p.m.
The Storm Prediction Center lowered the severe storm threat overnight for our area just before 9 p.m. to a marginal threat, 1 out of 5 on its scale, but storms were certainly still possible around the area.
Below is a list of resources and live updates throughout the night.
Live updates
12 a.m. Tuesday : All is calm as of midnight, but the radar is showing some storms could start to develop between 3 to 4 a.m.
10:30 p.m .: For the time being, storms have subsided after some early lightning strikes and heavy rain. More storms are expected to form overnight, however.
9:30 p.m. : Heavy rain is in the Bertram and Liberty Hill areas, and the storms are moving across northern Williamson County into areas of Leander and Cedar Park.
9 p.m. : Viewer Crystal Faris took this wonderful shot of lightning striking as the sun sets behind it from outside Dripping Springs.
Viewer Crystal Faris took this wonderful shot of lightning striking as the sun sets behind it from outside Dripping Springs.

If you have a weather photo you want to send us, use the email address reportit@kxan.com.
