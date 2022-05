BOSTON -- Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed a bill Friday that would have given driver's licenses to undocumented immigrants. A two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate overrides his veto. "I cannot sign this legislation because it requires the Registry of Motor Vehicles to issue state credentials to people without the ability to verify their identity. The Registry does not have the expertise or ability to verify the validity of many types of documents from other countries," Baker wrote in a letter. "Consequently, a standard Massachusetts driver's license will no longer confirm that a person is who they say they...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO