49th Sheep and Goat Field Day and 2022 Texas Sheep and Goat Expo. Registration for the Sheep and Goat Field Day and Texas Sheep and Goat Expo to be held on August 19-20, 2022. This unique sheep and goat event provides producers and other interested persons the opportunity to attend educational presentations and participate in hands-on demonstrations. The speakers are experts in the industry. This program meets the needs of a very diverse sheep and goat industry.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO