ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

FOREX-Safe-haven dollar bounces, Aussie slides as Snapchat sours mood

By Kevin Buckland
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar clawed back some of its overnight losses on Tuesday and the yen also strengthened as U.S. stock futures sank following a profit warning from Snapchat, souring the mood after Wall Street’s strong start to the week.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, added 0.1% to 102.24, bouncing after Monday’s 0.85% tumble took it further from the nearly two-decade peak above 105 marked mid-month.

The greenback, though, slipped against pre-eminent haven currency the yen, dropping 0.18% to 127.695 yen.

The euro retreated 0.21% to $1.0672, although barely denting the 1.17% surge from Monday, when European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said policymakers were likely to lift the euro area deposit rate out of negative territory by the end of September.

The risk-sensitive Aussie dollar dropped 0.46% to $0.70775, and sterling declined 0.22% to $1.2558.

U.S. stock futures indicated a 0.81% slide for the S&P 500 and 1.41% tumble for the Nasdaq at the restart, tarnishing a strong session on Monday that saw the indexes climb 1.86% and 1.68% respectively.

Traders pointed to an after-the-bell profit warning from Snapchat owner Snap, which saw the stock tumble 28% in extended trading.

The dollar has been falling alongside a decline in Treasury yields from multi-year peaks, with aggressive easing by the Federal Reserve already priced in.

Meanwhile, positive signs for the global economy such as Shanghai’s expected emergence from weeks of crippling COVID-19 lockdowns and U.S. President Joe Biden’s comments this week towards a possible easing of the trade war with China have lifted sentiment at the dollar’s expense.

The release of global manufacturing PMIs over the course of Tuesday will be another key focus for currency traders.

“If the data is good, that should continue the trend of an easing dollar as the global economy recovers from various shocks,” said Joseph Capurso, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“The U.S. dollar is carving out a peak and the commodity currencies like the Aussie are carving out a bottom, but it’s going to be bumpy.”

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs to 5-week high as current account surplus grows

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback * Touches its strongest since April 22 * Canada's current account surplus grows to C$5.0 billion * Canadian bond yields rise across curve TORONTO, May 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, adding to recent gains, as easing COVID restrictions in China bolstered investor sentiment and data showed Canada posting the widest current account surplus in nearly 14 years. World share markets rose and the U.S. dollar was anchored at five-week lows on bets of a possible slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening and after news that Shanghai authorities would from Wednesday cancel many restrictions on businesses. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to the outlook for the global economy. Oil prices climbed to their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. U.S. crude rose 0.6% to $115.7 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2673 to the greenback, or 78.91 U.S. cents, its strongest since April 22. Canada's current account surplus grew to C$5.0 billion in the first quarter from a revised C$137 million deficit in the fourth quarter, Statistics Canada said. It was the widest surplus since the second quarter of 2008. Canada's GDP data, due on Tuesday, could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Money markets expect the central bank to raise its benchmark rate by half a percentage point for a second straight time at a policy decision on Wednesday. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, with the 10-year up 4.5 basis points at 2.835%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index rises as energy shares boost

May 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday, as gains in oil prices drove energy shares higher, with trading volumes expected to be reduced by a U.S. market holiday. At 9:47 a.m. ET (13:47 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 94.83 points,...
STOCKS
Reuters

World stocks turn positive in May on Fed bets

MILAN, May 30 (Reuters) - World share markets rose on Monday and the dollar was anchored at five-week lows on bets of a possible slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening and after an easing of COVID restrictions in China. The gains built on last week's rally, helping the MSCI's benchmark for...
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso rises as dollar dips, oil gains

* Chile unemployment rate hits 7.7% in quarter through April * Dollar slides as Fed bets ease By Bansari Mayur Kamdar May 30 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso outperformed its Latin American peers on Monday as a weaker dollar and a bounce in oil prices supported the commodity-heavy economy, while the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China eased worries about global economic growth. The peso advanced 0.7%, supported as crude prices hit their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. The peso has risen 5.2% so far this year to touch levels last seen at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns in early March 2020. "Where Latin America is concerned you're still seeing this view that its balance sheets are somewhat better placed than most of their peers in EMEA, there's some ability to benefit from or be resilient to the commodity story, they've been benefiting from this reallocation of funds and that some of the central banks are closer to the end of their hiking cycle," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba Insights. The dollar index slid 0.3% after encouraging economic data and bets that the Federal Reserve will tighten policy at a slower pace lifted risk appetite. Currency of copper producer Chile inched up 0.1% as copper prices extended gains after the dip in the dollar and China's decision to ease some COVID-19 restrictions lifted sentiment. Data showed Chile's unemployment rate decreased slightly and hit 7.7% in the February-April period. The Brazilian real reversed course from early trading and edged down. The IGP-M price index, which measures both producer and consumer prices in Brazil, rose more than expected, according to a survey. On Sunday, Colombia leftist Gustavo Petro came out on top in the country's first round of presidential elections. He faces businessman Rodolfo Hernandez in a second round on June 19. The U.S. and Colombian markets were closed on Monday. "The election news is going to be a key driver of volatility for the peso over the next couple of weeks as we head towards the second round," said Ziemba. The Russian rouble rose in volatile trade on the Moscow Exchange, reversing some of last week's heavy losses as it retained support from capital controls and Russia's strong trade account. South Africa's rand firmed 0.4%. Data showed a budget deficit of 45.21 billion rand ($2.92 billion) in April, compared to a shortfall of 80.36 billion rand in the same month a year earlier. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1454 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % YTD % change change MSCI Emerging 1065.97 2.19 -15.43 Markets MSCI LatAm 2471.43 -0.64 18.76 <.MILA00000PU S> Brazil 111299.98 -0.57 6.18 Bovespa Mexico IPC 52630.15 0.32 -1.21 Chile IPSA 5416.68 0.55 26.07 Argentina 93914.64 0.247 12.47 MerVal Currencies Latest Daily % YTD % change change Brazil real 4.7405 -0.07 -30.11 Mexico peso 19.4876 0.40 1.08 Chile peso 826.7 -0.10 -25.65 Peru sol 3.66 0.82 -11.56 Argentina 120.0000 -0.37 -84.50 peso (interbank) Argentina 203.5 1.72 -90.55 peso (parallel) (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Christine Lagarde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aussie#U S Currency#Forex Safe Haven#European Central Bank#Nasdaq#Treasury#The Federal Reserve
Reuters

Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrial stocks drag

May 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended down 1% on Monday, pulled lower by industrial stocks, while the country battles a severe economic crisis and struggles to secure a bailout. * The CSE All-Share index closed 1% lower at 8,231.33. Last week, the index gained 0.6%. * On Friday,...
MARKETS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge up as dollar slide lifts appeal

* U.S. markets to be closed for Memorial Day on Monday * Dollar dips to a more than one-month trough (Adds comment, updates prices) By Eileen Soreng May 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices held firm on Monday in a mostly range-bound trade, helped by a dip in dollar, while investors have dialled down their expectations of further aggressive monetary policy tightening in the United States. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,856.35 per ounce by 1429 GMT. U.S. gold futures were also 0.2% higher at $1,861.10. The dollar index hit a more than one-month low, making bullion less expensive for those holding other currencies. Meanwhile the benchmark 10-year note yields ended on Friday slightly above a six-week low. "If economic fears further weigh on yields, gold could capitalise once more, with $1,870 being the first test and then $1,900," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA. "Sentiment in the markets remain extremely fragile but as long as focus is on the deterioration of the economic outlook rather than additional rate hikes being priced in, gold can continue to perform well." Investors now expect an eventual slowdown in the U.S. monetary policy tightening after the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates in June and July. "Trading gold on a potential Fed pause more than a year on the horizon isn't exactly an attractive proposition for money managers, particularly as quantitative tightening continues to sap liquidity from markets in the meantime," analysts at TD Securities said in a note. "In this sense, we continue to see significant hurdles for speculative flows into gold." Despite a mostly positive showing since falling to a more than three-month low of $1,786.60 per ounce on May 16, gold prices are on course for a second straight monthly fall. While gold is viewed as a hedge against higher inflation and safe store of value during political and financial uncertainties, higher rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Spot silver fell 0.6% to $21.96 per ounce, platinum was up 0.1% at $959.03. Palladium dropped 1% to $2,041.32. Federal government offices, stock and bond markets are closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday in the United States. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)
MARKETS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip as risk appetite climbs

May 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased slightly on Monday, as investors turned to riskier assets in Asia, although a weakened dollar provided some support to greenback-priced bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,849.37 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,848.50. * Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Monday while the dollar was pinned near five-week lows as investors wagered on an eventual slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening, albeit after sharp hikes in June and July. * A weaker dollar makes bullion more attractive for buyers holding other currencies. * Higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields nothing. * Gold prices edged up on Friday and posted a second consecutive weekly gain, propped up by a pullback in the dollar and U.S Treasury yields, while fears of aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve subsided. * U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in April as households boosted purchases of goods and services, and the increase in inflation slowed, which could underpin economic growth in the second quarter amid rising fears of a recession. * Speculators raised their net long COMEX gold position in the week to May 24, data showed on Friday. * Federal government offices, stock and bond markets, and the Federal Reserve will be closed on Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday in the United States. * Spot silver dipped 0.2% to $22.05 per ounce, and platinum slipped 0.2% to $951.81, while palladium rose 0.1% to $2,065.02. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 EU Consumer Confidence Final May 1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY May 1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY May (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Reuters

German inflation beat firms case for bigger ECB rate hike

BERLIN (Reuters) -German inflation rose to its highest level in nearly half a century in May on the back of soaring energy and food prices, strengthening the case for a big, half a percentage point European Central Bank interest rate hike in July. Prices have risen sharply across Europe over...
BUSINESS
Reuters

German inflation reaches 8.7% in May on energy prices

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - German inflation rose more than expected in May, pushed up by ever-rising energy prices since the start of the war in Ukraine, data showed on Monday. Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries (HICP), increased an annual...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil above $120 a barrel as EU meets on Russia sanctions

May 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed above $120 a barrel on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months as traders priced in expectations that the European Union will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

India asked to supply more than 1.5 mln tonnes wheat

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, trade and government sources said on Monday. "More than half a...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Sterling rangebound near one-month high

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - The British pound edged higher against a faltering U.S. dollar on Monday and was set for its first monthly gain in five as the risk-sensitive currency benefited from improving sentiment. As markets have readjusted their rate hike expectations from the Federal Reserve lower, the dollar...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ukraine fed up with EU integration fudging, says foreign minister

KYIV, May 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine is fed up with "special solutions" and separate models for its integration into the European Union and wants full membership, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday. French President Emmanuel Macron this month suggested creating a "European political community" that would create a new...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

458K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy