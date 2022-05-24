ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Arizona Cardinals to be featured on HBO's in-season 'Hard Knocks' series

By Connor Grott
 6 days ago
May 23 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals will be featured on HBO's Hard Knocks In Season series this year, the NFL announced Monday.

It marks the second time the Cardinals will be part of an in-season docuseries. Arizona also was part of Amazon's All or Nothing series during the 2015 season.

This will be star quarterback Kyler Murray and the Cardinals' first appearance on HBO's Hard Knocks franchise. The series will debut in November on HBO and HBO Max, and it will chronicle the Cardinals' season in all-access style.

The in-season version of Hard Knocks debuted last year with the Indianapolis Colts. The series followed a Colts squad led by linebacker Darius Leonard and running back Jonathan Taylor that overcame early struggles to become one of the league's hottest teams -- only to stumble in the regular-season finale and miss the playoffs.

In addition to the Cardinals, Hard Knocks will follow the Detroit Lions this season. The Lions will be featured on the traditional preseason edition of Hard Knocks, which is set to premiere in August.

The preseason edition of Hard Knocks provides fans with an inside look at NFL teams throughout training camp and leading up to the onset of the season.

#Hard Knocks#American Football#Hbo#The Arizona Cardinals#Hardknocks#Colts#The Detroit Lions
