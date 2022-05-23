ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas A&M Player Profile: Defensive Lineman, Tunmise Adeleye

By Cameron Ohnysty
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Going into the 2022 football season, Aggies Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Texas A&M roster.

Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for Jimbo Fisher this season.

Tunmise Adeleye is entering his first full season after redshirting during his true freshman season in 2021, looking to earn a starting position on the defensive line as the 2022 season approaches. As a player at Thompkins Highschool in Katy, Texas. Tunmises’ rise in the player rankings starting after his sophomore and junior season, being named first-team all-district two years in a row, accumulating 53 total tackles and 8 sacks as a sophomore, and as a junior, tallying 45 tackles and 3 sacks, and 1 forced fumble. Tunmise was named 2021 Under Armour All-American , with over a dozen fellow Aggie signees making the team as a whole. After a solid spring, Tunmise Adeleye will look to continue improving as summer camp nears.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Katy, Texas

Height: 6-4

Weight: 295lbs

247Sports Composite Ranking

Class of 2021: 4-Star player ranking, 8th ranked player in Texas, 9th ranked defensive lineman in the country

Depth Chart Overview

Tunmise Adeleye (Redshirt Freshman) is projected as the starting defensive end in the defensive line rotation for Texas A&Min the Aggies’ 4-2-5 defensive scheme, led by the first-year defensive coordinator, D.J. Durkin. Adeleye is slated to be in the starting defensive line rotation with edge rusher/ defensive end, Fadil Diggs (Redshirt Sophomore), nose tackle, McKinnley Jackson (Junior), and defensive tackle, Shemar Turner (Sophomore). After missing his senior season due to the Covid Pandemic, Adeleye’s high school tape shows a versatile defensive lineman who has the size to play in a variety of fronts and consistently displays an explosive get off with an impressive hand usage helping his block shedding ability on numerous occasions, combined with great pad level on each play. Tunmise is constantly in the backfield and in pursuit of the quarterback on passing downs, or is the first player in on the tackle, mostly in the backfield on rushing attempts, looking like the most dominant player on the field on every play. Tunmise Adeleye is extremely talented, though inexperienced at the college level, and will need to continue to build on his spring performance during the next two camps heading into the 2022 season if he wants to secure a starting spot on the defensive line.

Players’ Photo Gallery

