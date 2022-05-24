ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Snap says economy deteriorated fast, slashes forecast, stock plummets

By Sheila Dang
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BarkZ_0fo5Stvv00
Snapchat app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

May 23 (Reuters) - Snap Inc (SNAP.N)said the economy had worsened faster than expected in the last month and the social media company slashed its quarterly forecast, triggering an after-hours sell-off.

Since late April, "the macroeconomic environment has deteriorated further and faster than anticipated. As a result, we believe it is likely that we will report revenue and adjusted EBITDA below the low end of our Q2 2022 guidance range," the company said in a U.S. securities filing.

Shares of Snap fell 31%, Alphabet dropped 3.6% and Amazon dropped 2.2%. Nasdaq futures also fell, with traders blaming Snap. read more

U.S. stocks had ended higher on Monday, led by gains from banks and tech, but the rise follows Wall Street's longest streak of weekly declines since the dotcom bust more than 20 years ago and many investors remain on edge. read more

Snap Chief Executive Evan Spiegel told employees in a memo seen by Reuters that the company will slow hiring for this year and laid out a broad slate of problems.

"Like many companies, we continue to face rising inflation and interest rates, supply chain shortages and labor disruptions, platform policy changes, the impact of the war in Ukraine, and more," he wrote.

Last month, Snap forecast second-quarter revenue growth of 20% to 25% over the previous year.

The news follows statements by companies including Uber Technologies Inc and Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc earlier this month that they would rein in costs and hiring.

In the memo, Spiegel said Snap would evaluate the rest of this year's budget and "leaders have been asked to review spending to find additional cost savings."

Some planned hiring will be pushed into next year, though the company still expects to hire more than 500 people by the end of this year, he said.

Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Richard Chang, Peter Henderson and Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Motley Fool

3 Cash Cow Tech Stocks to Buy Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this market where fear rules, nearly all...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Spiegel
Motley Fool

2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

Procter & Gamble is one of the safest all-around dividend stocks to buy right now. Deere stock has fallen quickly from its high and looks like a good value. Some companies are better suited to using extra cash to reinvest in the business than distributing that cash to shareholders via dividends and buybacks.
STOCKS
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Ebitda#Alphabet#Uber Technologies Inc#Facebook#Meta Platforms Inc
Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

Dividends can help reduce portfolio pressure from a bear market. At-home blood testing could drive Becton, Dickinson's revenue higher. A baby formula shortage gives investors a better buy-low opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
CNBC

The Fed will raise interest rates again soon. Make these money moves now

Americans are dealing with a period of rapidly rising interest rates for the first time in years. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday released the minutes from its latest meeting, showing that the central bank plans to deliver more 50 basis point rate hikes this year, likely at each remaining meeting on the calendar. In an effort to tamp down inflation, the Fed may also raise interest rates more than the market currently anticipates.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Big Lots, Hibbett, Pinduoduo and others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Big Lots (BIG) – The discount retailer's shares tumbled 21.2% in the premarket after missing Wall Street forecasts for quarterly earnings and revenue. The company also reported a larger-than-expected slump in comparable-store sales and issued cautious full-year guidance, saying inflationary pressures reduce discretionary spending.
STOCKS
Reuters

Dollar eases as traders scale back bets on Fed tightening

NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged lower on Thursday as markets considered whether the Federal Reserve might slow or even pause its tightening cycle in the second half of the year, which would weaken the allure of the safehaven currency. The dollar index , which measures...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index rises as energy shares boost

May 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday, as gains in oil prices drove energy shares higher, with trading volumes expected to be reduced by a U.S. market holiday. At 9:47 a.m. ET (13:47 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 94.83 points,...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Bought Amazon Stock? You'll Have More Shares After the Stock Split

Shareholders of record as of May 27 will receive 19 additional shares for every one share they own. You will qualify for the stock split even if you have fractional shares. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Reuters

World stocks turn positive in May on Fed bets

MILAN, May 30 (Reuters) - World share markets rose on Monday and the dollar was anchored at five-week lows on bets of a possible slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening and after an easing of COVID restrictions in China. The gains built on last week's rally, helping the MSCI's benchmark for...
STOCKS
Reuters

Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrial stocks drag

May 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended down 1% on Monday, pulled lower by industrial stocks, while the country battles a severe economic crisis and struggles to secure a bailout. * The CSE All-Share index closed 1% lower at 8,231.33. Last week, the index gained 0.6%. * On Friday,...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF focuses solely on deep value stocks. It is up about 2% year to date and has an average annual return of about 13% over the past 10 years. If you start early enough, it can help you supplement your 401(k) and reach $1 million by retirement.
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. economy kicks off second quarter on strong note; rise in inflation slowing

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - (This 27th May story corrects paragraph 14 to say "consumer prices" (not inflation), adds dropped word "since") U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in April as households boosted purchases of goods and services, and the increase in inflation slowed, which could underpin economic growth in the second quarter amid rising fears of a recession.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

458K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy