PREP FOOTBALL: Tarpons sharp in weather-shortened spring finale

FORT MYERS — The Charlotte High football team couldn’t help but poke some heads out of the locker room at a foreboding sky above, wishing it would go away.

After rescheduling its spring football contest at South Fort Myers from Friday night to Monday due to threatening weather in the area, the Tarpons and Wolfpack waited out a two-hour-plus lightning delay Monday before taking the field.

The thrill of playing football again, however, would be short-lived as lightning forced an early end to the game — Charlotte winning, 7-0, with 2:49 to play in the second quarter.

“I’m kinda disappointed for the kids,” Charlotte coach Cory Mentzer said minutes after the cancellation. “They worked really hard all spring, so I would have loved to see more guys get in and get some playing time. But ultimately, we did see some good things, so I’m excited to move to the summer, and ultimately, build on that into the fall.”

Charlotte wasted no time showcasing a new-look offense in its limited opportunities.

After winning the opening coin toss, the Tarpons elected to receive and put together an 80-yard scoring drive orchestrated by new quarterback Michael Valentino.

The rising-junior completed five passes on the drive and also forced the defense to encroach on a 4th and 4 play to keep the drive alive — eventually scoring on a well-placed 20-yard lob to Brady Hall in the left corner of the end zone.

Though the Tarpons didn’t score in their two following possessions, Valentino looked in control as he finished with 9-of-11 passing for 103 yards and the score.

“I’m very excited to play in this offense. Coach Mentzer has been great. He’s given me a lot of freedom,” Valentino said. “We work together a lot on changing the offense. Obviously, last year it was run-heavy and triple-option, but this year we’re spreading it out a little, and after spring we’re gonna be adding more.

“It’s been good, and I’m excited.”

When Valentino didn’t have the ball in his hands, he didn’t have much time to catch his breath.

A relentless Tarpons front seven returns Cael Newton, Nate Box, Kris McNealy and Connor Trim, among others, and that group didn’t permit much against South Fort Myers.

Three Wolfpack runners combined on nine rushes for 35 yards, and the Tarpons pass rush was even better — limiting Wolfpack quarterback Chase Enguita to 1-of-4 passing for zero yards including a pair of hurried passes and a pass batted down by Newton.

Despite the strong start, though, Mentzer and the 2022 Tarpons will have to wait at least a few months before they can tally their first win together.

“I’m happy with the team,” Mentzer said. “All of the guys were truly coming together. So from a team standpoint, I was very happy to see them come together.

“Ultimately, I’m just disappointed that we didn’t get to show more tonight.”