Hoover, AL

Area businesses preparing for SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover

By Carly Laing
 6 days ago

HOOVER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The city of Hoover is getting ready to host the SEC Baseball Tournament that kicks off Tuesday morning.

Area businesses are preparing for a big boost as the city welcomes 12 SEC teams and their fans.

“We started getting busy around Saturday. Our sales are just slowly climbing up. We’ve been doing catering orders every day so far,” Walk-Ons manager Beth Watson said.

Watson tells CBS 42 that they are expecting huge crowds.

“Tomorrow starts the day. I’ve got extra people so we’re excited to have that extra flow around here,” Watson said.

The tournament is something fans look forward to every year.

“We go every year. Tomorrow we’re going to see auburn play tomorrow night and hopefully we’ll see them play for a few days but even when they’re not playing it’s fun to be out there,” EJ Vekakes said.

The Vekakes family said it’s a great time for college baseball.

“Just the environment and [to] see all the different teams there, and the LSU people and their Winnebago’s, and all the different schools. It’s a lot of fun,” Vekakes said.

The tournament will be held at the Hoover Met. Alabama takes on Georgia in the first game Tuesday morning at 10:30.

