Despite gas prices that are well north of 4 dollars-per-gallon, Triple-A Minnesota spokeswoman Meredith Mitts says Minnesotans are hitting the road anyway. She says gas prices do play a factor in how people are thinking about travel both for this weekend and going forward, but despite the high gas prices most people are still traveling. Mitts says much of the travel urge may still stem from Minnesotans feeling restricted during holiday travel periods over the last two years due to COVID.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO