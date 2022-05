CLEVELAND (TCD) -- A 56-year-old father and his 19-year-old son were arrested after a 15-year-old male was shot dead. According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, on May 24, D’Lawrence Scott got into an argument with a woman near the 1000 block of Burta Street, and it turned physical. A 15-year-old male reportedly stepped in the middle of the fight to defend the woman, and D’Lawrence allegedly grabbed a firearm from a car parked outside the home and fatally shot the 15-year-old.

