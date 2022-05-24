ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rantoul, IL

Crime Stoppers looking for suspects in Rantoul shooting

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 6 days ago

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting that happened in Rantoul earlier this month.

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane in the Pheasant Ridge Subdivision at 8:22 p.m. on May 14 after multiple people heard shots in the area. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and discovered several houses were hit by bullets.

Witnesses reported seeing up to three people who were possibly involved in this incident. One is described as a Black man wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants and having dark hair. Another is described as a White man wearing a white shirt and dark pants. No description is available on the third suspect. All suspects were last seen running north of the scene.

Rantoul Police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects and obtaining any surveillance video related to this shooting. People with information can submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online or via the P3 Tips app.

All tips are anonymous and tips that result in an arrest will be rewarded with up to $5,000.

WCIA

Man sentenced to prison for shooting a minor in face

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was recently sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting a minor. Christian County State’s Attorney Wes Poggenpohl announced Thursday that Jacob R. Mariacher was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Mariacher pleaded guilty to the Class X offense of aggravated battery with a firearm on April […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Taylorville man sentenced to prison for hurting police

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 33-year-old man was recently sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer. Officials said Michael Emery of Taylorville was sentenced to seven years in prison. The charges stemmed from an incident on April 19 where Emery bit two Taylorville officers while […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Police officers receive Lifesaving Awards

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three Champaign Police Officers recently received the Lifesaving Awards for acting quickly and decisively to save the lives of three people. On December 2, 2021, Officer Jeff Thomas responded to an unknown problem on Armory Avenue. According to the officer, two people had been electrocuted by a high voltage of power […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced for 2021 shooting

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man will spend 20 years in prison for shooting a teenager in the face last year. Jacob Mariacher of Niles pleaded guilty on April 8 to a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm. That charge stems from a shooting on March 14, 2021 in Pana near 200 North […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

12 arrests in Peoria’s latest anti-violence patrol

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The latest directed patrol in Peoria led to 12 arrests, five vehicles being impounded, and the seizure of two firearms as well as illegal drugs. Thursday’s directed patrol came as a result of approximately 11 vehicle stops, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth.
PEORIA, IL
