ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Office Cast Members Reminisce About That Time They Almost Died Filming An Episode With Bryan Cranston

By Adreon Patterson
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 6 days ago

The Office is the source of some of television's funniest and most outrageous moments, and apparently, the Dunder Mifflin chaos wasn't just on screen. According to The Office alums Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, one episode almost cost the entire cast their lives. The two actresses reminisced about what happened while filming an episode with Breaking Bad ’s Bryan Cranston.

The BFFs recalled the harrowing on-set moment in their behind-the-scenes book The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There (via Mashable ). The on-set crisis occurred while shooting the Season 9 episode “Work Bus,” which Cranston was directing. The episode was centered on a trick that Jim played on Dwight backfiring, leading the overzealous manager to buy a mobile office. Things took a more bizarre turn when Jim convinced Andy to take the Dunder Mifflin staff for pie at Laverne's Pies Tires Fixed Also. Of course, the irony wasn’t lost on the stars as Kinsey understood it was Walter White filming the mobile Office episode, similar to his mobile meth van in the Emmy-winning drama.

But even diehard Office fans may have had no idea of the behind-the-scenes chaos. Fischer revealed that “the mobile office” was packed with the cast and crew along with a cavalcade of office items, including desks, a watercooler, and a big-screen television. The overwhelming situation was compounded when the producers felt The Office ’s Rainn Wilson’s fake steering wasn’t “authentic” enough for driving on a curvy road. The Splitting Up Together actress recalled their solution was to detach the vehicle from its rig and have a stunt driver at the steering wheel. That’s when things changed, according to the actress.

There were no stunt actors, however. We stayed on and were told to keep doing what we'd been doing. And off we went.

Upon taking off on the road, things went from zero to 100. Kinsey relived the dangerous and disordered shoot as she broke down what happened within the vehicle.

We were all bouncing down the road, blissfully unaware of what was about to happen. We were saying our lines, and everything was going smoothly when all of a sudden, we heard the assistant director yell, 'Swerve!' The stunt driver swerved HARD. I mean he cranked that wheel like Cole Trickle in Days of Thunder. As a result, the entire cast and contents of the bus went flying into the side of the party bus! What no one had considered when they told this stunt driver to swerve as hard as he could without flipping the bus over was that none of our office furniture, props, or set decorations were securely tied down.

If the Deliciousness host’s account wasn’t scary enough, Fischer’s recount sounded even more horrific. The over-the-top driving led to the actress being pinned by co-star Leslie David Baker. She recalled co-star Phyllis Smith was posted up against a wall by multiple objects, including John Krasinski. Kinsey was immune from being trapped as she recalled co-stars Ellie Kemper and Jake Lacy ramping into her. She mentioned cast members falling on the floor and being trapped under multiple items.

Thankfully, the cast survived the erratic driving incident. After a much-needed lunch break, they got back on the bus again. But things only got worse as Fischer recalled the cast almost dying from another threat.

They had somehow gotten a portable air-conditioning unit! 'We can pull it behind the bus with a hose that goes through the sunroof. It's totally quiet. So, this afternoon, the bus won't be so hot.' We were thrilled, and as we loaded back onto the cool, reorganized bus, everyone relaxed and decided to put the morning behind us. Off we went. No more laughing fits. No more peeing. We were nailing our shots. That's when I noticed a funny smell. We began debating whether the bus smelled funny. Then our camera operator spoke up. She didn't feel well. She stumbled and set down her camera.

Upon the cast and crew leaving the vehicle, It was revealed the AC unit’s intake hose and shuttle’s exhaust pipe were next to each other. This led to the hose blowing car exhaust through the sunroof. Fischer put the incident into perspective by saying the cast was being poisoned “not so slowly.”

But this overwhelming dangerous day started on the wrong foot, according to Kinsey. She remembered what it was like being on the bus on an extremely muggy day.

It was a very hot day and whenever we started filming, the air-conditioning on the bus had to be turned off because it was too noisy. We were basically in a moving hot tin can with no air. I thought Brian [Baumgartner] and Creed [Bratton] were going to melt. Oscar [Nunez] looked dead inside. Plus, it was a very curvy road. Jenna was getting a little carsick even though she had a forward-facing chair. At that point, the heat and the nausea seemed like our worst obstacles.

At the end of the shoot, Kinsey mentioned Cranston being “so calm and kind” despite the disorderly day. She even hugged the Oscar nominee. Sharing moments like this seemingly brought the cast together as they have reunited multiple times since the show ended. Hopefully, the cast will officially come back together for a reunion special or new episode someday, as Krasinski was down for it . Secrets from the NBC sitcom have been spilling for some time, including Craig Robinson sharing why Patrice O’Neal’s Lonny stopped appearing .

You can rewatch all nine seasons of The Office , including this episode, by getting a Peacock subscription . Of course, you can keep track of what the entire cast is doing now .

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller Dead at 29

Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rapper took to social media Sunday night to announce his 29-year-old daughter had passed away. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ray Liotta dined at Dominican Republic steakhouse 2 days before his death

Ray Liotta and his fiancée enjoyed a meal at a luxury steakhouse in the Dominican Republic just two days before his sudden death. The “Goodfellas” star — who died Thursday in the Caribbean country at the age of 67 — had dinner with Jacy Nittolo at Naca’n Restaurant Tuesday night. “We were fortunate to host Ray for dinner on Tuesday night,” the restaurant’s Instagram account posted after the sad news broke. “He was a special person and talented actor that will be missed – your friends at Naca’n will remember you fondly – 🖤 #RestinPeace.” Naca’n shared a photo of the couple at the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Lacy
Person
Jenna Fischer
Person
Rainn Wilson
Person
Angela Kinsey
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Ellie Kemper
Cinemablend

After Kate McKinnon And Other Major SNL Exits, Michel Che Responded To His Own Weekend Update Rumors

If you throw out the occasional mid-season firing or cast member exit over creative differences, there are typically two distinct times people leave Saturday Night Live: either immediately after the season ends or right before the new season begins. Earlier this month, we got the first round of exits to correspond with the finale. Now, we’re into the summer and people are speculating about whether we’ll get any exits right before the new season. Let the record show Michael Che isn’t going to be among those exits. Well, at least not probably.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunder#Office
Cinemablend

New Warner Bros. CEO Reportedly Wasn't Happy After He Found Out Why Recent Clint Eastwood Flop Was Made

Loyalty can do wonderful things when you’re in the entertainment business. However, that sort of trust can only carry you so far, and those limits have apparently been tested over at Warner Bros. With new CEO David Zaslav trying to trim the fat, and cancelling the production of upcoming movies at the studio, his no-nonsense approach to running the company is in full effect. Which is why he allegedly wasn’t very happy when he found out that Clint Eastwood’s flop Cry Macho was made despite executives thinking it wouldn't be a box office winner.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

The Witcher Season 3 May Have Cast An Important Character From The Source Material, But There's Some Confusion

Netflix fans who are eager to return to the political machinations and monsters of the Continent are in luck, as The Witcher Season 3 is already several weeks into filming, having kicked things off in early April. The hit fantasy has made several major new castings, along with now, apparently, casting an important character from author Andrzej Sapkowski books, False Ciri, but there is some confusion over that.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
101K+
Followers
33K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy