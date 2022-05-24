Office Cast Members Reminisce About That Time They Almost Died Filming An Episode With Bryan Cranston
The Office is the source of some of television's funniest and most outrageous moments, and apparently, the Dunder Mifflin chaos wasn't just on screen. According to The Office alums Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, one episode almost cost the entire cast their lives. The two actresses reminisced about what happened while filming an episode with Breaking Bad ’s Bryan Cranston.
The BFFs recalled the harrowing on-set moment in their behind-the-scenes book The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There (via Mashable ). The on-set crisis occurred while shooting the Season 9 episode “Work Bus,” which Cranston was directing. The episode was centered on a trick that Jim played on Dwight backfiring, leading the overzealous manager to buy a mobile office. Things took a more bizarre turn when Jim convinced Andy to take the Dunder Mifflin staff for pie at Laverne's Pies Tires Fixed Also. Of course, the irony wasn’t lost on the stars as Kinsey understood it was Walter White filming the mobile Office episode, similar to his mobile meth van in the Emmy-winning drama.
But even diehard Office fans may have had no idea of the behind-the-scenes chaos. Fischer revealed that “the mobile office” was packed with the cast and crew along with a cavalcade of office items, including desks, a watercooler, and a big-screen television. The overwhelming situation was compounded when the producers felt The Office ’s Rainn Wilson’s fake steering wasn’t “authentic” enough for driving on a curvy road. The Splitting Up Together actress recalled their solution was to detach the vehicle from its rig and have a stunt driver at the steering wheel. That’s when things changed, according to the actress.
Upon taking off on the road, things went from zero to 100. Kinsey relived the dangerous and disordered shoot as she broke down what happened within the vehicle.
If the Deliciousness host’s account wasn’t scary enough, Fischer’s recount sounded even more horrific. The over-the-top driving led to the actress being pinned by co-star Leslie David Baker. She recalled co-star Phyllis Smith was posted up against a wall by multiple objects, including John Krasinski. Kinsey was immune from being trapped as she recalled co-stars Ellie Kemper and Jake Lacy ramping into her. She mentioned cast members falling on the floor and being trapped under multiple items.
Thankfully, the cast survived the erratic driving incident. After a much-needed lunch break, they got back on the bus again. But things only got worse as Fischer recalled the cast almost dying from another threat.
Upon the cast and crew leaving the vehicle, It was revealed the AC unit’s intake hose and shuttle’s exhaust pipe were next to each other. This led to the hose blowing car exhaust through the sunroof. Fischer put the incident into perspective by saying the cast was being poisoned “not so slowly.”
But this overwhelming dangerous day started on the wrong foot, according to Kinsey. She remembered what it was like being on the bus on an extremely muggy day.
At the end of the shoot, Kinsey mentioned Cranston being “so calm and kind” despite the disorderly day. She even hugged the Oscar nominee. Sharing moments like this seemingly brought the cast together as they have reunited multiple times since the show ended. Hopefully, the cast will officially come back together for a reunion special or new episode someday, as Krasinski was down for it . Secrets from the NBC sitcom have been spilling for some time, including Craig Robinson sharing why Patrice O’Neal’s Lonny stopped appearing .
You can rewatch all nine seasons of The Office , including this episode, by getting a Peacock subscription . Of course, you can keep track of what the entire cast is doing now .
