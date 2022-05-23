ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Pence says a vote for Kemp will send 'deafening message' that GOP is 'party of the future'

By Jeff Zeleny, Michael Warren
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On the eve of Georgia's primary election, former Vice President Mike Pence had a forward-looking message of support for renominating Republican Gov. Brian...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kennesaw, GA
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
David Perdue
Person
Donald Trump
CNN

Report says Trump hid over $70 million in losses at key hotel

Former President Donald Trump racked up more than $70 million in losses over a four-year period from his Washington, DC, hotel, while publicly claiming that the hotel was making more than tens of millions of dollars, according to documents released by the House Oversight Committee. CNN’s Brian Todd has more in his report from February 2021.
WASHINGTON, DC
AOL Corp

Trump’s Defense secretary tells Fox News that the former president 'threatens our democracy'

Mark Esper, secretary of Defense under former President Trump, appeared Monday on Special Report With Bret Baier, to promote his new book, A Sacred Oath. In the book, Esper details some of the behind-the-scenes happenings that would be shocking had they come from any other administration. For instance, Esper claims that Trump wanted to call up active-duty military to shoot protestors in the summer of 2020.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party Of The Future#Politics State#Gop#Republican#The Republican Party#Electoral College#Trump Pence#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Sarah Sanders jumps on Texas shooting to justify ban on abortions, not guns

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who won the Republican primary for Arkansas governor, used her victory speech on Tuesday to call for a ban on abortions while mourning the Texas school shooting deaths.Ms Sanders said that the shooting in Texas’ Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, in which at least 19 children and 2 adults were killed, was a “stark and humbling reminder of just how precious life is”. “Every single life has value and the most vulnerable among us are the ones we should be fighting for and protecting the most,” she added.“I can assure you that...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Surging Republican Senate candidate responds to Trump, GOP and past controversial tweets

If it’s Friday… President Biden delivers remarks at 3:00 pm ET urging states to use unspent Covid relief funds on police and crime prevention… Jan. 6 committee subpoenas GOP congressmen, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy… NBC’s Benjy Sarlin looks at the baby-formula shortage… And we’re four days away from the primaries in Idaho, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy