Anaheim Councilman Jose Moreno discusses mayor's resignation

LOS ANGELES - SEGMENT ONE. Guest host Bob De Castro takes over for Hal Eisner. Mandy Sackett, Surfrider Foundation's California Policy Coordinator, joins Bob to talk about the potential of desalination to alleviate the worst threat of drought in California. Sackett tells us that the California Coastal Commission recently rejected a desalination plant in Huntington Beach. The Surfrider Foundation opposed that plant in that location, saying that Orange County was not a good place for it and that they have an abundant groundwater availability there.
