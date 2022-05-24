ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Anaheim Councilman Jose Moreno discusses mayor's resignation

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnaheim City Councilman Jose Moreno discusses the news...

Liberal Los Angeles could take right turn in mayor’s race

LOS ANGELES - Many voters in heavily Democratic Los Angeles are seething over rising crime and homelessness and that could prompt the city to take a turn to the political right for the first time in decades. One of the leading candidates for mayor is Rick Caruso, a pro-business billionaire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The plan to sell Angel Stadium is officially dead

ANAHEIM, Calif. - The troubled deal for Anaheim to sell Angel Stadium to team owner Arte Moreno is officially dead now that he has decided not to challenge a City Council decision this week to void the proposal. "Given that the City Council unanimously voted to cancel the stadium land...
ANAHEIM, CA
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
California Government
Anaheim, CA
Government
Rick Crocker 5K gives reminder of true meaning of Memorial Day

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Ricardo "Rick" Crocker is a name not forgotten in Santa Monica. He was an Santa Monica Police officer and a U.S. Marine who served in the Iraq War. Crocker was tragically killed in 2005. Ahead of Memorial Day, a 5k run/walk was held in his honor at the Santa Monica Pier.
Texas school shooting: San Bernardino K-9 team in Uvalde helping families of victims

LOS ANGELES - Some local K-9s are now in Uvalde to help support the victims of the Texas school shooting at Robb Elementary School. Crisis K-9s Lupe and Dozer are there to support the families of those impacted by the shooting. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed when a gunman opened fire into a single classroom Tuesday in the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Law enforcement officers killed the shooter, identified as a local 18-year-old who had shot and wounded his grandmother and spelled out his violent plans in online messages shortly before the massacre at Robb Elementary. Investigators say they don’t yet know the motive for the shootings.
2 hospitalized in shooting near Marina del Rey bar

CULVER CITY, Calif. - Two people were hospitalized - including an innocent bystander - after a shooting near a bar in Marina del Rey overnight. It happened across the street from Fin & Feathers in the corner of Del Rey and Washington Boulevard. According to police, a physical altercation between...
MARINA DEL REY, CA
Police chase: Suspect surrenders after hiding in bushes following pursuit

ONTARIO, Calif. - One person is in custody Sunday night after leading police on a pursuit from San Bernardino County into Los Angeles County. Reports from Ontario police came in shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday night, as officers chased a driver suspected of stealing a vehicle Initial reports had the driver going faster than 100 miles per hour along the 60 Freeway. Eventually, the driver made their way into the East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights areas, with Ontario Police still in pursuit.
ONTARIO, CA
Person
Harry Sidhu
In Depth: Water Woes

LOS ANGELES - SEGMENT ONE. Guest host Bob De Castro takes over for Hal Eisner. Mandy Sackett, Surfrider Foundation's California Policy Coordinator, joins Bob to talk about the potential of desalination to alleviate the worst threat of drought in California. Sackett tells us that the California Coastal Commission recently rejected a desalination plant in Huntington Beach. The Surfrider Foundation opposed that plant in that location, saying that Orange County was not a good place for it and that they have an abundant groundwater availability there.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA County buys $750,000 worth of baby formula amid nationwide shortage

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County has purchased $750,000 worth of baby formula to fight the current shortage, Supervisor Hilda L. Solis announced Friday. "I know many parents and caregivers have been worried and anxious due to the shortage of baby formula," Solis said in a statement. "As the county government, it is our responsibility to be the safety net for our residents and meet the needs of those most vulnerable."
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Police chase ends in deadly shooting near Pomona

POMONA, Calif. - A police chase took a deadly turn near Pomona late Friday night. The Ontario Police Department was trying to get a car to pull over near the intersection of West Mission Boulevard and South Magnolia Avenue in Ontario, but the suspect refused to stop, prompting a police chase. The chase went through parts of Ontario, parts of Montclair and into Pomona before the suspect crashed their car into another car with a person inside.
POMONA, CA
Memorial Day weekend: LA County urges caution to prevent COVID spread

LOS ANGELES - With a holiday weekend upon us, Los Angeles County health officials are urging residents to mark Memorial Day with caution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "As we celebrate Memorial Day this Monday, I'd like to extend my gratitude to all of our armed forces members and their families who have dedicated their lives to protecting us through their military service," county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement issued Friday.
Bodycam video: San Bernardino Police chase robbery suspects through apartment complex

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Two people were arrested earlier this week for allegedly robbing multiple storage units in San Bernardino County, according to authorities. According to the San Bernardino Police Department, a caller reported the robberies last Wednesday, May 25, saying that the duo had cut the locks at a local storage facility, stealing items and loading them into the back of a U-Haul truck. The robberies were also apparently caught on surveillance cameras.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Over 30 flights reportedly canceled at LAX, thousands more nationwide

LOS ANGELES - A wave of flight cancellations over the Memorial Day weekend was having some effect at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday. According to the tracking site FlightAware.com, 32 flights were canceled at LAX in a 24-hour period ending at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. FlightAware said more than 3,500 flights have been canceled throughout the country since Friday.
Politics
Driver seriously injured after crash off 405 in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A motorist suffered major injuries Sunday when his vehicle slammed into the right shoulder wall of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Inglewood, authorities said. The crash on the northbound freeway, at the Manchester Boulevard off-ramp, occurred at about 6:15 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. Paramedics...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2nd suspect arrested in East LA shootout with CHP

LOS ANGELES - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shootout involving California Highway Patrol officers and sheriff's transit deputies in East Los Angeles that left another suspect wounded, authorities said Friday. Neither suspect has been identified. The shooting was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday at...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

