Tom Cruise is in the midst of the largest opening weekend of his career. Top Gun: Maverick is taking Memorial Day weekend by storm, earning $151 million in four days and $248 million worldwide, per Deadline. The sequel to the 1986 Cruise classic marks the biggest Memorial Day weekend in film since 2007’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, which earned $153 million during the same time frame when it was released. Before Monday wraps, over 11 million viewers would have seen the movie, which shatters the 2 million that saw the original in theaters back in the ‘80s during its opening weekend.

MOVIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO