There may be a new Thor movie out in a few weeks, but the escapism is already available for Thor and Hulk fans alike in “Banner of War.” Since Donny Cates took over on this series as a writer, the book has been super fun and bold in its choices. Bruce Banner controls Hulk like a starship, for crying out loud! The story arc gets its third chapter in Hulk #7 and it houses incredible blockbuster ideas and action with some new abilities for Hulk to go with it.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO