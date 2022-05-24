ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Thousands of pounds of infant formula arrives in US, but moms won’t see a difference on the shelves yet

By Lauren Jackson
wbrc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first of many flights coming from overseas carrying baby formula is now in the United States. It’s a part of the government’s “Operation Fly Formula” aimed to bring in foreign cans to help the shortage here. Experts said that first...

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 3

Related
wbrc.com

ADPH explains salmonella poisoning behind peanut butter recall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A JIF peanut putter recall was issued last week after more than a dozen people were reported sick with salmonella poisoning. Two people were hospitalized, no deaths have been reported. Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says the over-arching concern with salmonella...
wbrc.com

ALEA urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED system

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For any parent, having a child go missing can be like living your worst nightmare and of course, you want anyone and everyone to help search. In light of National Missing Children’s Day this past week, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging more people to sign up for CodeRED alerts.
wbrc.com

Altoona man displays thousands of flags for Memorial Day

ALTOONA, Ala. (WBRC) - Memorial Day is a day we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. In a small town in Blount County, there’s a home surrounded with hundreds of flags to honor those very men and women. “There’s two decisive forces in this world...
ALTOONA, AL
wbrc.com

Legal Services Alabama hosting expungement clinic

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Legal Services Alabama is providing free expungement services on Friday, June 3 as part of the Road to Redemption series. Many times, people with a criminal records, no matter how small the charge, have trouble getting jobs or even housing. Expunging a small misdemeanor charge could change these outcomes.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Missing kayaker in Walker Co. found safe

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: FOUND SAFE!. A search is underway for a missing kayaker in Walker County. We are told the kayaker is a woman. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is searching around the Blackwater Bridge in the area of Curry Highway. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is also helping by providing a helicopter.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Gas experts predict small decrease in prices in June

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you are gearing up to hit the road for the holiday weekend, but you’re going to be paying a high price at the pump before you go. Alabama’s gas averages $4.29 as of May 27. That is the same average as the day before.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Formula#Infants#Formulas#The Moms#Wbrc#Nutrition Service#Jefferson County Wic#Children#Enteral Feeding Lab#Adph
wbrc.com

Colorado Amber Alert cancelled, mom, 2 small kids found safe

DENVER (Gray News) - An Amber Alert in Colorado has been cancelled after police say two small children and their mother who were believed to have been taken by force were found safe. Police were looking for 1-year-old Naveana Marrufo and 2-month-old Ramon Marrufo, in addition to their mother, Francheska...
COLORADO STATE
wbrc.com

Alabama park displays more than 2,000 American flags for Memorial Day

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Pennington Park in Dadeville, Alabama is honoring our veterans this Memorial Day with a huge display of American flags. Now through May 31, more than 2,022 flags will adorn the grounds. The park collaborated with the Dadeville Beautification Board to solicit volunteers to help plant the...
DADEVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama now a source state for illegally purchased guns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama law officials are cracking down on guns purchased illegally. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama tells WBRC that they’ve prosecuted more 30 cases of straw purchasing just this year. Straw purchasing is where someone legally buys a gun and then gives it to someone else who isn’t legally allowed to have it. But, straw purchasing in Alabama is contributing to gun crime locally and across the country.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Walmart
wbrc.com

First Alert for hot and sunny conditions for Memorial Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - I hope everyone has had a safe and relaxing Memorial Day Weekend. We are entering into the holiday with warm and dry conditions. Temperatures are mostly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. East Alabama is slightly cooler with temperatures in the mid 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a partly cloudy sky. High pressure remains in place keeping us mostly dry. If you plan on attending any Memorial Day events today, you won’t have to worry about rain. Temperatures are forecast to heat into the upper 80s this afternoon with a few spots in west Alabama climbing into the lower 90s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph. Models are hinting we could squeeze out an isolated shower or storm in far east Alabama this afternoon and evening, so we will hold on to a 10% chance. Most of us will likely stay hot and dry. Humidity levels will slowly climb today, but it won’t be uncomfortable by any means. Just make sure you apply the sunscreen if you plan on grilling or going to the pool. The UV Index will be high so you can burn easily within 15-30 minutes.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Authorities recapture inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon has been recaptured. Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham. She was serving a 20 year sentence for third-degree burglary out of Tuscaloosa. She was last seen wearing a navy blue, pink, yellow and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Tennessee couple welcomes 2 new babies born in separate states 3 days apart

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tennessee family just doubled in size after a pretty eventful Mother’s Day weekend. Meredith “Bo” and Clay McCord had spent the past four years trying to have a child. During that time, they suffered immense heartbreak with three separate miscarriages and multiple attempts of in-vitro fertilization in their efforts to […]
AL.com

10 Alabama counties that currently have highest COVID infection rates

Though far short of previous surges, health officials are warning of an uptick in COVID cases across the country. To see the current state of virus spread, Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Alabama using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to May 24, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Comments / 0

Community Policy