Thousands of pounds of infant formula arrives in US, but moms won’t see a difference on the shelves yet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - I hope everyone has had a safe and relaxing Memorial Day Weekend. We are entering into the holiday with warm and dry conditions. Temperatures are mostly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. East Alabama is slightly cooler with temperatures in the mid 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a partly cloudy sky. High pressure remains in place keeping us mostly dry. If you plan on attending any Memorial Day events today, you won’t have to worry about rain. Temperatures are forecast to heat into the upper 80s this afternoon with a few spots in west Alabama climbing into the lower 90s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph. Models are hinting we could squeeze out an isolated shower or storm in far east Alabama this afternoon and evening, so we will hold on to a 10% chance. Most of us will likely stay hot and dry. Humidity levels will slowly climb today, but it won’t be uncomfortable by any means. Just make sure you apply the sunscreen if you plan on grilling or going to the pool. The UV Index will be high so you can burn easily within 15-30 minutes.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO