Paramus over Union City - Baseball recap
Luke DeNicolo went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run to help Paramus defeat Union City 6-2 in Paramus. Maresuke Koiwai singled, drove in two runs and scored for Paramus, which...www.nj.com
