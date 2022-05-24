ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris Knolls defeats Morris Hills - Boys lacrosse recap

By Craig Epstein
Nick Forgione scored five goals to help Morris Knolls defeat Morris Hills 13-4 in Rockaway. Morris Knolls (12-8) took a five-goal lead into halftime before pulling away in the...

No. 6 Delbarton finishes off No. 1 Don Bosco in suspended Non-Public A boys lacrosse semi

The storm that hit Saturday stopped the game for the day, but it could not keep Delbarton from knocking the No. 1 team in the NJ.com Top 20 out of the state tournament. Sixth-ranked Delbarton, seeded fourth, held on to beat No. 1-ranked and top-seeded Don Bosco Prep, 11-3, in the NJSIAA Non-Public A semifinals in a game that was completed Sunday after severe weather forced its suspension Saturday.
Baseball: Murante’s arm, Bergamotto’s bat propel Caldwell past Mountain Lakes

Nick Bergamotto went 3-for-4 with a stolen base, three RBI and two runs scored to lead Caldwell to a victory at home over Mountain Lakes, 7-3. With his three-hit performance, senior Bergamotto reached 100 career hits, an impressive feat for any player, let alone one that missed out on a season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
N.J. prep star, Villanova commit Mark Armstrong makes first cut for USA U18 National Team

Mark Armstrong has big goals for his final summer before entering college. The 18-year-old Saint Peter’s Prep point guard and Villanova commit made the first cut Saturday for the USA U18 National Team, and now hopes to make the final 12-man roster that will compete at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico, from June 6-12. The final roster will be announced early next week before the team begins group play June 6 vs. the Dominican Republic.
Breaking down Rutgers’ first two QB offers of the 2023 class | How might they steer Sean Gleeson’s offense if they accept?

Rutgers has offered five quarterbacks in the 2024 class but (until now) hadn’t offered a rising senior after signing Gavin Wimsatt in the fall of 2022. But what made these two signal callers standout to Greg Schiano and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson, and earned them late offers despite Rutgers not initially pursuing passers in the 2023 class?
Irish dancers perform at Hester Academy Annual Feis (PHOTOS)

Hester Academy held its annual feis day competition Saturday at the Salem County Fairgraounds in Pilesgrove. Dancers, wearing elaborately decorated costumes and beautifully done hair, performed traditional Irish dances — including reels, jigs, hornpipes and set dances — throughout the day on three different stages, named in honor of three founding regional members: Peter Smith Pavilion, Fedelmia Davis Pavilion and Anna O’Sullivan Pavilion.
