2 Teens from Louisiana and 1 from Texas Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Multiple Vehicles in a Business Parking Lot

 3 days ago
2 Teens from Louisiana and 1 from Texas Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Multiple Vehicles in a Business Parking Lot. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on May 23, 2022, that on May 22 at approximately 2:00 a.m., CPSO deputies were working an off-duty security detail at a...

Louisiana Proud5
3d ago

And I guess they had nothing better to do at 2am!!🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️😩🙄 Y'all lil kids need to get a life, go to school, do something better with your life and time cause jail and prison ain't for everybody‼️‼️🤞🎯💯

FLOYD STARK
2d ago

If they had a job, they would be home sleeping instead of shooting things up.. thanks democrats for handing over welfare checks to keep most of the black people in check, to keep them from really needing money so they won’t work or go to school if you’re going to pay them regardless.. democrats, ruining the world.

Wily coyote.
3d ago

oh these boys were on way to church , great young men,pillars of our community.

Related
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - May 26, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 26, 2022. Scot William Bordelon, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; in park after hours. Daniel Lejames Doyle, 31, Sulphur: Instate detainer (2 charges). Devontea Deon Fontenot, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested After Welts and Red Marks Found on Child

Westlake, Louisiana – Westlake Police Department reported on May 26, 2022, that on Friday, May 20, 2022, WPD received a complaint about a two-year-old child with major welts and red marks on his legs. Jodi R Moen admitted to slapping the child as punishment after further investigation. Moen was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on May 24 for Cruelty to a Juvenile.
Calcasieu Parish News

Unidentified Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 101

Unidentified Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 101. Louisiana – Troopers with LSP Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of LA Hwy 101 and Gro Racca Road in Jefferson Davis Parish on May 26, 2022, at approximately 1:00 a.m. An unidentified pedestrian was killed in the crash. The pedestrian was walking north within the lane of travel on LA 101, according to the preliminary investigation. At the same time, the driver of a northbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup truck struck the pedestrian.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Sentenced to 30 Years in Connection with Hit-and-Run Crash that Killed a Construction Worker

Louisiana Driver Sentenced to 30 Years in Connection with Hit-and-Run Crash that Killed a Construction Worker. Louisiana – Brady Ortego, a 44 year old construction worker, was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Hale Boggs Bridge (I-310) on January 14, 2021, when he was struck by a vehicle and his body was thrown into the Mississippi River. Hunter Johnson, 23, was apprehended following a thorough investigation. Johnson was sentenced to 30 years in the Louisiana Department of Corrections on May 25, 2022 for vehicular homicide. The sentence is divided into 18 years in prison and 12 years of supervision following release. In addition, he was sentenced to 5 years in the Louisiana Department of Corrections for obstruction of justice. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently as a result of a plea agreement reached between the State of Louisiana and the defendant. On February 9, 2022, he pled guilty to both charges.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison for Credit Card Conspiracy and Identity Theft

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison for Credit Card Conspiracy and Identity Theft. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on May 26, 2022, that Lakisha Williams, 41, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced today to nine years in prison by U.S. District Judge Barry W. Ashe for charges stemming from her participation in a credit card fraud ring that operated in the New Orleans area. Williams had previously pleaded guilty to four counts of the third superseding indictment: conspiracy to commit access device fraud, possession of fifteen or more counterfeit or unauthorized access devices, possession of device-making equipment, and aggravated identity theft.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MySanAntonio

SE Texas teen allegedly had gun at school, to be 'dealt with severely'

A Jefferson County judge has significantly increased the bond for a teen accused of bringing a gun to school late last year in Southeast Texas. Desmond Baltazar on Wednesday sat before a judge for the first time since his arrest -- just one day after the deadly shooting at a south Texas elementary school that left 21 people dead and others hospitalized.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Texas Man Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana for Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud Involving Stolen iPhones

Texas Man Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana for Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud Involving Stolen iPhones. Louisiana – Jimmie James (“James”), 33, a Houston resident, was sentenced on May 25, 2022 for conspiracy to commit mail fraud in violation of 18 U.S.C. 371. The Honorable Ivan Lemelle sentenced James to thirty months in prison (2 years and six months), three years of supervised release, a $100 mandatory special assessment fee, and restitution of $178,409.00.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

2 More from Louisiana Sentenced for Staged Automobile Collisions to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies

2 More from Louisiana Sentenced for Staged Automobile Collisions to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. Louisiana – Doniesha Gibson (“Gibson”), 31, of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Erica Lee Thompson (“Erica Lee”), 47, of Harvey, Louisiana, were sentenced on May 25, 2022, for Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, arising from staged automobile collisions with tractor-trailers in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Bicyclist Succumbs to Injuries Received in Crash on LA 660

Louisiana Bicyclist Succumbs to Injuries Received in Crash on LA 660. Louisiana – On May 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on May 17, 2022, shortly after 5:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a severe injury crash involving a bicyclist on Louisiana Highway 660 at the intersection with Bayou Gardens Boulevard on Louisiana Highway 660 at the intersection with Bayou Gardens Boulevard. Colby Prestenback, 21, of Gray, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash. Prestenback was riding his bicycle south on the northbound shoulder of LA Hwy 660, approaching the intersection with Bayou Gardens Boulevard, according to preliminary investigation. Simultaneously, a 2006 Ford F-150 was driving east on Bayou Gardens Boulevard, approaching the intersection with LA Highway 660. Prestenback failed to stop for a red traffic signal, entered the intersection with Bayou Gardens Boulevard, and was hit by the Ford, which had a green traffic signal.
GRAY, LA
Highway 98.9

Only in Louisiana: 2 Men Arrested for Bizarre List of Crimes

Add another one to the "Only in Louisiana" bucket. Only in Louisiana could two guys get arrested for illegally moving a house on public road and then just abandoning it. Yes, it happened! It was this past Sunday morning, May 22, around 3:30 am when Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a call on Berard Road in Loreauville, Louisiana, regarding the illegal transport of a house.
KFDM-TV

Billboards will highlight fentanyl epidemic in SETX

Overdoes in Southeast Texas are on the rise. In Jefferson County, "DEA: Fighting on the Frontlines" reported last week that 2020 saw 50 overdose deaths. Jefferson County's fatal overdose number increased to 64 in 2021. "This isn't your normal back alley street heroin guy that you envision in your head...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
wwno.org

Louisiana leads nation in rate of mass shootings in 2022

In the first six months of 2022, Louisiana’s per capita rate of mass shootings has far outpaced any other state and is nearly six times the national average, according to the Gun Violence Archive. So far this year, Louisiana — which ranks 27th in population size — has experienced...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
