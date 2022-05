If the best two words in sports are Game 7, the best four words in Boston might just be "no more Jimmy Butler." While the Miami Heat star kept his team's season alive with 47 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, his individual brilliance was not enough against the Boston Celtics in Sunday's decisive Game 7.

