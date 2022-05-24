Wren Südhalle Coming to Ahwatukee Late 2022

Wren House Brewing Co. recently announced an upcoming project in Ahwatukee . Wren Südhalle , meaning “South Hall,” will be a European-inspired beer hall located at 4025 E. Chandler Blvd. in the former Los Dos Molinos space at the Plaza at Mountainside. It is scheduled to open this winter .

Wren Südhalle will feature a tap list including all of Wren House’s offerings, plus a thoughtfully curated new and old world guest list. The 2,400 square-foot space includes a full kitchen, so there will be bar bites to order from a walkup window.

The beer hall will also have space for a bottle shop selling Wren House cans to-go. The six-month buildout will see the space transformed to include a wraparound patio with grass and a private dining room that can accommodate up to 20 people.

“It’ll have Central European beer hall vibes, super traditional, but with a cool architect that’ll bring it into the 21st century,” Wren House Co-Founder Drew Pool tells AZ Central . Pool and his team decided to establish Wren Südhalle in Ahwatukee, which saw a growing demand for beer deliveries during the pandemic.

“Ahwatukee was a major hotspot. We thought, maybe we should look at properties here,” he said. “They told us to open in Chandler or Gilbert, but when other breweries go one direction, we like to go the other direction.”

For more information, visit www.wrenhousebrewing.com and follow @wren_sudhalle on Instagram for updates.