ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Wren Südhalle Coming to Ahwatukee Late 2022

By Nadine Blanco
What Now Phoenix
What Now Phoenix
 6 days ago

Wren House Brewing Co. recently announced an upcoming project in Ahwatukee . Wren Südhalle , meaning “South Hall,” will be a European-inspired beer hall located at 4025 E. Chandler Blvd. in the former Los Dos Molinos space at the Plaza at Mountainside. It is scheduled to open this winter .

Wren Südhalle will feature a tap list including all of Wren House’s offerings, plus a thoughtfully curated new and old world guest list. The 2,400 square-foot space includes a full kitchen, so there will be bar bites to order from a walkup window.

The beer hall will also have space for a bottle shop selling Wren House cans to-go. The six-month buildout will see the space transformed to include a wraparound patio with grass and a private dining room that can accommodate up to 20 people.

“It’ll have Central European beer hall vibes, super traditional, but with a cool architect that’ll bring it into the 21st century,” Wren House Co-Founder Drew Pool tells AZ Central . Pool and his team decided to establish Wren Südhalle in Ahwatukee, which saw a growing demand for beer deliveries during the pandemic.

“Ahwatukee was a major hotspot. We thought, maybe we should look at properties here,” he said. “They told us to open in Chandler or Gilbert, but when other breweries go one direction, we like to go the other direction.”

For more information, visit www.wrenhousebrewing.com and follow @wren_sudhalle on Instagram for updates.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Wren#Beer Hall#Food Drink#Wren House Brewing Co#Wren House#Buildout#Central European#Wren House Co Founder#Az Central
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
What Now Phoenix

What Now Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
110
Followers
46
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowphoenix.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy