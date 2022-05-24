ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Casino Fandango’s Rockin’ Ribfest returns this weekend

By Denise Wong
KOLO TV Reno
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The wait is almost over! Casino...

www.kolotv.com

KOLO TV Reno

Silver State Sights - Moon Rocks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Officially its known as the north reno recreation area, Unofficially, it’s called something else. “It was named the Moon Rocks by the locals,” explained Tracie Barnthouse of Travel Nevada. About a 40 minute drive from Reno it’s a place that ATV riders can’t get...
RENO, NV
rosevilletoday.com

Free Concerts on Lake Tahoe at Kings Beach

Kings Beach, Calif. – It’s difficult to find a better summer combination than free live music on a Lake Tahoe beach. Visit Kings Beach SRA this summer to soak up the sounds and sights of a free summer concert series on most Fridays throughout the summer. Music on...
KINGS BEACH, CA
KOLO TV Reno

House fire knocked down in southeast Reno; outdoor cooking to blame

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire damaged one southeast Reno home Sunday afternoon and damaged a garage on a second home, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. The fire has been knocked down. One home was a complete loss. Two people were at home at the time. There were no injuries. Outdoor...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Striking gold in a family tree

"You are of pioneer stock!” her father would gleefully shout as she worked out in the fields. He was filled with pride at her prodigious capacity for hard physical labor. Decades later, Susan Korngold still drives her own backhoe, hand tills her extensive garden, maintains the irrigation ditches, and does all the difficult clearing necessary on her Alpine County ranch.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Thieves working Sierra trailhead parking lots

SPOONER SUMMIT, Nev. (KOLO) -A typical day. Cars left in a parking lot at a Sierra trailhead, in this case, Spooner Summit on US 50, an entrance to the Tahoe Rim Trail,. Their owners will likely be gone on hikes for hours. Hopefully, the doors are locked, but sadly, that’s not always the case. Thursday afternoon we found a pickup, not only unlocked but with the driver’s side door left wide open.
CARSON CITY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Apres bike and vision for new owners of Tunnel Creek Cafe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — After owning the Tunnel Creek Café (along with Flume Trail Bikes directly behind it) for nearly 11 years, husband and wife, Max Jones and Patti McMullan, knew that in order to grow the restaurant and really run it to its maximum potential, it needed some new energy in the kitchen — that meant taking the step and finding a chef to elevate the cuisine.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Memorial Day Weekend Music Festival and Fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to a free family-friendly summer music festival designed to raise money for our local veterans Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at VFW Post 9211 at 255 Historic Lane in Reno near Moana and Baker lanes. You’ll enjoy two...
news3lv.com

Nevada State Police issue silver alert for missing Northern Nevada man

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada State Police is asking for the public's help locating an elderly man last seen in Northern Nevada. According to police, the man, who has dementia, is driving a 2016 White Toyota Rav-4 and was last seen leaving a Best Western in Fernley, Nevada, at around 8 a.m. on Friday.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Yacht seized by US Marshals up for auction at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The United State Marshals Service is auctioning off the Sierra Rose, an 85-foot yacht docked at South Lake Tahoe, that it previously seized. Apple Auctioneering Co. will be conducting an online-only auction on behalf of the US Marshals Service starting Tuesday, May 31, and lasting through 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.
CBS Sacramento

Structure Fire Impacts Several Homes Near Reno, Kills Multiple Pets

RENO (CBS13) — Sunday afternoon fire crews knocked down a structure fire on Virginia Foothills Drive near Reno, said the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. The fire impacted one residential home and a garage on a second home. Seven fire engines and a ladder truck responded to the incident. No injuries were reported except for the death of two cats. The fire was started on accident by an outdoor cooking fire.
RENO, NV
963kklz.com

Carla Rea Goes Back To Senior Year

It’s Graduation time in Las Vegas, and the rest of Nevada. Time to move forward, and look back on wht will be some of the best – and simplest – times of your life. Ten, twenty, thirty years down the road it will still seem like yesterday that you wore that outfit, and that hairstyle, and dated THAT person!
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Moonrocks fireworks mishap seriously injures two overnight

SPANISH SPRINGS VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -Two men had to be hospitalized early Sunday after a fireworks mishap at the Moonrocks north of Spanish Springs Valley. A firework exploded in one man’s hand, then went into a crowd and hit another man in the torso, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

The May 27, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Volunteers are expected to start putting flags out at Eastside Memorial Cemetery 8:30 a.m. today. There aren’t any formal ceremonies scheduled for Memorial Day this weekend. Early in-person voting starts 10 a.m. Saturday in the north room of the Douglas County Community & Senior Center...
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police Department cracks down on aggressive motorcycle driving

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno Police Department crackdown on aggressive motorcycle driving Saturday led to two drunk driving arrests and 51 citations, police said. Police also gave two warnings. Eight officers conducted the operation with a grant from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Top Gun training in Northern Nevada

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - NAS Fallon is home to the Naval Fighter Weapons School TOPGUN. Many of the instructors there have dreamed about flying fighter jets since they were little kids. “I think the first time I decided I wanted to fly I was four years old,” said Lt. John...
fernleyreporter.com

Fernley Reporter Election Guide: City of Fernley Positions

For the upcoming primary election, Robert Perea, publisher of The Fernley Reporter, and Cody Wagner, Chair of the Fernley Community Foundation, have teamed up to gather information from local candidates to help educate voters throughout our region. A series of prompts and questions were emailed to primary candidates through their email addresses listed with the Nevada Secretary of State. A similar format will be compiled for the general election candidates in November. Responses were not edited for content, punctuation, or grammar. Candidates are listed by position, then alphabetically by last name. We will update this story as candidates submit their responses.
FERNLEY, NV

