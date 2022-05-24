ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon gains on UPS in package delivery volume

By Hope King
Axios
Axios
 6 days ago

Amazon’s package delivery business is closing in on UPS. Why it matters: Amazon’s shipping division, Amazon Logistics, already surpassed FedEx in terms of market share by volume in...

